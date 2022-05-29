Lignosulfonate-based Concrete Admixtures Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Lignosulfonate-based Concrete Admixtures in global, including the following market information:

Global Lignosulfonate-based Concrete Admixtures Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Lignosulfonate-based Concrete Admixtures Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Lignosulfonate-based Concrete Admixtures companies in 2021 (%)

The global Lignosulfonate-based Concrete Admixtures market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Air Entrained Agent Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Lignosulfonate-based Concrete Admixtures include BASF SE, Sika AG, W.R. Grace Co., CICO Technologies Limited, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., Sodamco-Weber, Fosroc International, CHRYSO Group and Tembec Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Lignosulfonate-based Concrete Admixtures manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Lignosulfonate-based Concrete Admixtures Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Lignosulfonate-based Concrete Admixtures Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Air Entrained Agent

Swelling Agent

Waterproof Agent

Antifreeze

Global Lignosulfonate-based Concrete Admixtures Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Lignosulfonate-based Concrete Admixtures Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Light Weight Concrete

High Density Concrete

Mass Concrete

Ready-Mix Concrete

Others

Global Lignosulfonate-based Concrete Admixtures Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Lignosulfonate-based Concrete Admixtures Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Lignosulfonate-based Concrete Admixtures revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Lignosulfonate-based Concrete Admixtures revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Lignosulfonate-based Concrete Admixtures sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Lignosulfonate-based Concrete Admixtures sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF SE

Sika AG

W.R. Grace Co.

CICO Technologies Limited

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.

Sodamco-Weber

Fosroc International

CHRYSO Group

Tembec Inc.

Pidilite Industries Limited

Mapei International & Pidilite Industries Limited.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Lignosulfonate-based Concrete Admixtures Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Lignosulfonate-based Concrete Admixtures Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Lignosulfonate-based Concrete Admixtures Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Lignosulfonate-based Concrete Admixtures Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Lignosulfonate-based Concrete Admixtures Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Lignosulfonate-based Concrete Admixtures Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Lignosulfonate-based Concrete Admixtures Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Lignosulfonate-based Concrete Admixtures Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Lignosulfonate-based Concrete Admixtures Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Lignosulfonate-based Concrete Admixtures Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Lignosulfonate-based Concrete Admixtures Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Lignosulfonate-based Concrete Admixtures Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Lignosulfonate-based Concrete Admixtures Product Type

