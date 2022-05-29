Lignosulfonate-based Concrete Admixtures Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Lignosulfonate-based Concrete Admixtures in global, including the following market information:
Global Lignosulfonate-based Concrete Admixtures Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Lignosulfonate-based Concrete Admixtures Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Lignosulfonate-based Concrete Admixtures companies in 2021 (%)
The global Lignosulfonate-based Concrete Admixtures market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Air Entrained Agent Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Lignosulfonate-based Concrete Admixtures include BASF SE, Sika AG, W.R. Grace Co., CICO Technologies Limited, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., Sodamco-Weber, Fosroc International, CHRYSO Group and Tembec Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Lignosulfonate-based Concrete Admixtures manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Lignosulfonate-based Concrete Admixtures Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Lignosulfonate-based Concrete Admixtures Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Air Entrained Agent
Swelling Agent
Waterproof Agent
Antifreeze
Global Lignosulfonate-based Concrete Admixtures Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Lignosulfonate-based Concrete Admixtures Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Light Weight Concrete
High Density Concrete
Mass Concrete
Ready-Mix Concrete
Others
Global Lignosulfonate-based Concrete Admixtures Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Lignosulfonate-based Concrete Admixtures Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Lignosulfonate-based Concrete Admixtures revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Lignosulfonate-based Concrete Admixtures revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Lignosulfonate-based Concrete Admixtures sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Lignosulfonate-based Concrete Admixtures sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BASF SE
Sika AG
W.R. Grace Co.
CICO Technologies Limited
CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.
Sodamco-Weber
Fosroc International
CHRYSO Group
Tembec Inc.
Pidilite Industries Limited
Mapei International & Pidilite Industries Limited.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Lignosulfonate-based Concrete Admixtures Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Lignosulfonate-based Concrete Admixtures Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Lignosulfonate-based Concrete Admixtures Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Lignosulfonate-based Concrete Admixtures Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Lignosulfonate-based Concrete Admixtures Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Lignosulfonate-based Concrete Admixtures Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Lignosulfonate-based Concrete Admixtures Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Lignosulfonate-based Concrete Admixtures Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Lignosulfonate-based Concrete Admixtures Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Lignosulfonate-based Concrete Admixtures Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Lignosulfonate-based Concrete Admixtures Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Lignosulfonate-based Concrete Admixtures Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Lignosulfonate-based Concrete Admixtures Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 L
