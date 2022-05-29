Anti-static Agents Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Anti-static Agents in global, including the following market information:

Global Anti-static Agents Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Anti-static Agents Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Anti-static Agents companies in 2021 (%)

The global Anti-static Agents market was valued at 358.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 446.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Ethoxylated Fatty Acid Amines Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Anti-static Agents include BASF, Dow Chemical, Safic-Alcan, 3M, Akzo Nobel, DuPont, Croda, A. Schulman, Inc. and Arkema, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Anti-static Agents manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Anti-static Agents Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Anti-static Agents Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Ethoxylated Fatty Acid Amines

Diethanolamides

Glycerol Monostearate

Global Anti-static Agents Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Anti-static Agents Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Electronics

Automotives

Textiles

Packaging

Others

Global Anti-static Agents Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Anti-static Agents Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Anti-static Agents revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Anti-static Agents revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Anti-static Agents sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Anti-static Agents sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Dow Chemical

Safic-Alcan

3M

Akzo Nobel

DuPont

Croda

A. Schulman, Inc.

Arkema

Evonik

Solvay

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Anti-static Agents Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Anti-static Agents Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Anti-static Agents Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Anti-static Agents Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Anti-static Agents Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Anti-static Agents Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Anti-static Agents Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Anti-static Agents Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Anti-static Agents Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Anti-static Agents Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Anti-static Agents Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Anti-static Agents Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Anti-static Agents Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Anti-static Agents Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Anti-static Agents Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Anti-static Agents Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Anti-static Agents Market Siz

