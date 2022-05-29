Graft Polyols Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Graft Polyols in global, including the following market information:

Global Graft Polyols Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Graft Polyols Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Graft Polyols companies in 2021 (%)

The global Graft Polyols market was valued at 705.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 843.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Pluracol 1365 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Graft Polyols include BASF SE, Sinopec, Shell, Oltchim, The Dow Chemical and Jilin Shenhua Group Co., Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Graft Polyols manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Graft Polyols Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Graft Polyols Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Pluracol 1365

Pluracol 4600

Pluracol 4815

Pluracol 4830

Pluracol 4800

Global Graft Polyols Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Graft Polyols Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Rigid Foam

Flexible Foam

CASE

Others

Global Graft Polyols Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Graft Polyols Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Graft Polyols revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Graft Polyols revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Graft Polyols sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Graft Polyols sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF SE

Sinopec

Shell

Oltchim

The Dow Chemical

Jilin Shenhua Group Co., Ltd.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Graft Polyols Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Graft Polyols Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Graft Polyols Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Graft Polyols Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Graft Polyols Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Graft Polyols Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Graft Polyols Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Graft Polyols Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Graft Polyols Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Graft Polyols Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Graft Polyols Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Graft Polyols Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Graft Polyols Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Graft Polyols Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Graft Polyols Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Graft Polyols Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Graft Polyols Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Pluracol 1365

4.1.3 Pluracol 4600



