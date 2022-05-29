Graft Polyols Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Graft Polyols in global, including the following market information:
Global Graft Polyols Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Graft Polyols Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Graft Polyols companies in 2021 (%)
The global Graft Polyols market was valued at 705.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 843.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Pluracol 1365 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Graft Polyols include BASF SE, Sinopec, Shell, Oltchim, The Dow Chemical and Jilin Shenhua Group Co., Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Graft Polyols manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Graft Polyols Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Graft Polyols Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Pluracol 1365
Pluracol 4600
Pluracol 4815
Pluracol 4830
Pluracol 4800
Global Graft Polyols Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Graft Polyols Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Rigid Foam
Flexible Foam
CASE
Others
Global Graft Polyols Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Graft Polyols Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Graft Polyols revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Graft Polyols revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Graft Polyols sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Graft Polyols sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BASF SE
Sinopec
Shell
Oltchim
The Dow Chemical
Jilin Shenhua Group Co., Ltd.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Graft Polyols Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Graft Polyols Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Graft Polyols Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Graft Polyols Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Graft Polyols Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Graft Polyols Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Graft Polyols Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Graft Polyols Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Graft Polyols Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Graft Polyols Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Graft Polyols Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Graft Polyols Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Graft Polyols Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Graft Polyols Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Graft Polyols Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Graft Polyols Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Graft Polyols Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Pluracol 1365
4.1.3 Pluracol 4600
