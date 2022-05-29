Fatty Alcohol Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fatty Alcohol in global, including the following market information:

Global Fatty Alcohol Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Fatty Alcohol Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Fatty Alcohol companies in 2021 (%)

The global Fatty Alcohol market was valued at 6760.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 8681.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Long Chain Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Fatty Alcohol include Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad, Musim Mas Holdings, Wilmar International Ltd, VVF Ltd, Sasol, Godrej Industries Limited, Procter & Gamble, Kao Corporation and Emery Oleochemicals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Fatty Alcohol manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Fatty Alcohol Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Fatty Alcohol Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Long Chain

Short Chain

Global Fatty Alcohol Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Fatty Alcohol Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Personal Care

Plasticizers

Lubricants

Others

Global Fatty Alcohol Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Fatty Alcohol Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Fatty Alcohol revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Fatty Alcohol revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Fatty Alcohol sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Fatty Alcohol sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad

Musim Mas Holdings

Wilmar International Ltd

VVF Ltd

Sasol

Godrej Industries Limited

Procter & Gamble

Kao Corporation

Emery Oleochemicals

Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Ecogreen Oleochemicals

Oleon N.V.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Fatty Alcohol Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Fatty Alcohol Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Fatty Alcohol Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Fatty Alcohol Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Fatty Alcohol Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Fatty Alcohol Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Fatty Alcohol Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Fatty Alcohol Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Fatty Alcohol Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Fatty Alcohol Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Fatty Alcohol Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fatty Alcohol Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Fatty Alcohol Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fatty Alcohol Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fatty Alcohol Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fatty Alcohol Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Fatty Alcohol Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Long Chain

4.1.3 Short Chain

4.2

