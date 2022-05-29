Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes in global, including the following market information:
Global Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes companies in 2021 (%)
The global Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Glass Reinforced Polyester Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes include ZCL Composites, Amiantit, Graphite India Ltd., Kemrock Industries Ltd., Future Pipe, FRP System Ltd., HOBAS, Hengroup Ltd. and EPP composites and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Glass Reinforced Polyester
Glass Reinforced Epoxy
Glass Reinforced Vinyl
Global Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Oil & Gas
Irrigation
Industries
Others
Global Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ZCL Composites
Amiantit
Graphite India Ltd.
Kemrock Industries Ltd.
Future Pipe
FRP System Ltd.
HOBAS
Hengroup Ltd.
EPP composites
Kolon Industries, Inc.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fiber Reinforced Plastic Pipes Compani
