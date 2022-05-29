UV Cure Printing Inks Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of UV Cure Printing Inks in global, including the following market information:

Global UV Cure Printing Inks Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global UV Cure Printing Inks Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five UV Cure Printing Inks companies in 2021 (%)

The global UV Cure Printing Inks market was valued at 1623.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2266.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Arc Curing Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of UV Cure Printing Inks include FlintGroup, DuPont, Toyo Ink, Sun Chemical, Siegwerk, Fujifilm Global, koff Color Corporation, Huber Group and Marabu North America and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the UV Cure Printing Inks manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global UV Cure Printing Inks Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global UV Cure Printing Inks Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Arc Curing

LED Curing

Global UV Cure Printing Inks Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global UV Cure Printing Inks Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Decorative Inks

Publication & Commercial Printing

Packaging

Textile

Others

Global UV Cure Printing Inks Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global UV Cure Printing Inks Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies UV Cure Printing Inks revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies UV Cure Printing Inks revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies UV Cure Printing Inks sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies UV Cure Printing Inks sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

FlintGroup

DuPont

Toyo Ink

Sun Chemical

Siegwerk

Fujifilm Global

koff Color Corporation

Huber Group

Marabu North America

INX International

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 UV Cure Printing Inks Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global UV Cure Printing Inks Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global UV Cure Printing Inks Overall Market Size

2.1 Global UV Cure Printing Inks Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global UV Cure Printing Inks Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global UV Cure Printing Inks Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top UV Cure Printing Inks Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global UV Cure Printing Inks Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global UV Cure Printing Inks Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global UV Cure Printing Inks Sales by Companies

3.5 Global UV Cure Printing Inks Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 UV Cure Printing Inks Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers UV Cure Printing Inks Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 UV Cure Printing Inks Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 UV Cure Printing Inks Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 UV Cure Printing Inks Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.

