Pecialty Printing Consumables Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Pecialty Printing Consumables in global, including the following market information:
Global Pecialty Printing Consumables Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Pecialty Printing Consumables Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Pecialty Printing Consumables companies in 2021 (%)
The global Pecialty Printing Consumables market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Inks & Toners Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Pecialty Printing Consumables include 3M Company, Henkel, Nazdar Company, Agfa-Gevaert, PPG Industries, Prisco Incorporated, Sakata INX, Arizona Chemical Company and DIC Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Pecialty Printing Consumables manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Pecialty Printing Consumables Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Pecialty Printing Consumables Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Inks & Toners
Specialty Substrates
Cleaning Chemicals
Others
Global Pecialty Printing Consumables Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Pecialty Printing Consumables Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Office and Professional
Commercial Printing and Publishing
Others
Global Pecialty Printing Consumables Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Pecialty Printing Consumables Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Pecialty Printing Consumables revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Pecialty Printing Consumables revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Pecialty Printing Consumables sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Pecialty Printing Consumables sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
3M Company
Henkel
Nazdar Company
Agfa-Gevaert
PPG Industries
Prisco Incorporated
Sakata INX
Arizona Chemical Company
DIC Corporation
Canon
Xerox Corporation
Lexmark International
Sun Chemical
Ricoh
DuPont
Hewlett-Packard (HP)
Eastman Kodak
Flint Ink
Nazdar Ink Technologies
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Pecialty Printing Consumables Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Pecialty Printing Consumables Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Pecialty Printing Consumables Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Pecialty Printing Consumables Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Pecialty Printing Consumables Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Pecialty Printing Consumables Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Pecialty Printing Consumables Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Pecialty Printing Consumables Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Pecialty Printing Consumables Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Pecialty Printing Consumables Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Pecialty Printing Consumables Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pecialty Printing Consumables Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Pecialty Printing Consumables Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pecialty Printing Consumables Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pecialty Printing Consumables Companies
3.8
