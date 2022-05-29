Flame Retardants Chemicals Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Flame Retardants Chemicals in global, including the following market information:
Global Flame Retardants Chemicals Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Flame Retardants Chemicals Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Flame Retardants Chemicals companies in 2021 (%)
The global Flame Retardants Chemicals market was valued at 6656.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 8437.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Non-halogenated Flame Retardants Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Flame Retardants Chemicals include Clariant, BASF, Lanxess, Lanxess, Bayer Material Science, AkzoNobel, Ciba specialty chemicals, Huber Engineered Materials and Nabaltec and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Flame Retardants Chemicals manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Flame Retardants Chemicals Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Flame Retardants Chemicals Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Non-halogenated Flame Retardants
Halogenated Flame Retardants
Global Flame Retardants Chemicals Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Flame Retardants Chemicals Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Construction
Automotives
Electronics
Wires & Cables
Others
Global Flame Retardants Chemicals Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Flame Retardants Chemicals Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Flame Retardants Chemicals revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Flame Retardants Chemicals revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Flame Retardants Chemicals sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Flame Retardants Chemicals sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Clariant
BASF
Lanxess
Lanxess
Bayer Material Science
AkzoNobel
Ciba specialty chemicals
Huber Engineered Materials
Nabaltec
DAIHACHI Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Flame Retardants Chemicals Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Flame Retardants Chemicals Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Flame Retardants Chemicals Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Flame Retardants Chemicals Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Flame Retardants Chemicals Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Flame Retardants Chemicals Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Flame Retardants Chemicals Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Flame Retardants Chemicals Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Flame Retardants Chemicals Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Flame Retardants Chemicals Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Flame Retardants Chemicals Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Flame Retardants Chemicals Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Flame Retardants Chemicals Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flame Retardants Chemicals Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Flame Retardants Chemicals Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flame Ret
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/