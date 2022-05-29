Flame Retardants Chemicals Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Flame Retardants Chemicals in global, including the following market information:

Global Flame Retardants Chemicals Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Flame Retardants Chemicals Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Flame Retardants Chemicals companies in 2021 (%)

The global Flame Retardants Chemicals market was valued at 6656.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 8437.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Non-halogenated Flame Retardants Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Flame Retardants Chemicals include Clariant, BASF, Lanxess, Lanxess, Bayer Material Science, AkzoNobel, Ciba specialty chemicals, Huber Engineered Materials and Nabaltec and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Flame Retardants Chemicals manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Flame Retardants Chemicals Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Flame Retardants Chemicals Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Non-halogenated Flame Retardants

Halogenated Flame Retardants

Global Flame Retardants Chemicals Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Flame Retardants Chemicals Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Construction

Automotives

Electronics

Wires & Cables

Others

Global Flame Retardants Chemicals Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Flame Retardants Chemicals Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Flame Retardants Chemicals revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Flame Retardants Chemicals revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Flame Retardants Chemicals sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Flame Retardants Chemicals sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Clariant

BASF

Lanxess

Bayer Material Science

AkzoNobel

Ciba specialty chemicals

Huber Engineered Materials

Nabaltec

DAIHACHI Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Flame Retardants Chemicals Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Flame Retardants Chemicals Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Flame Retardants Chemicals Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Flame Retardants Chemicals Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Flame Retardants Chemicals Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Flame Retardants Chemicals Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Flame Retardants Chemicals Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Flame Retardants Chemicals Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Flame Retardants Chemicals Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Flame Retardants Chemicals Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Flame Retardants Chemicals Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Flame Retardants Chemicals Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Flame Retardants Chemicals Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flame Retardants Chemicals Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Flame Retardants Chemicals Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flame Ret

