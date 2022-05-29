Transportation Fuels Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Transportation Fuels in global, including the following market information:

Global Transportation Fuels Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Transportation Fuels Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Transportation Fuels companies in 2021 (%)

The global Transportation Fuels market was valued at 642900 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 734620 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 1.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Gasoline Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Transportation Fuels include Shell, BP Group, Chevron Corporation, Essar Oil, ExxonMobil, PetroChina, Petrobras, Phillips 66 and Royal Dutch Shell, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Transportation Fuels manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Transportation Fuels Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Transportation Fuels Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Gasoline

Diesel

Others

Global Transportation Fuels Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Transportation Fuels Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Gasoline Engine

Aviation

Gas Turbine

Others

Global Transportation Fuels Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Transportation Fuels Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Transportation Fuels revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Transportation Fuels revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Transportation Fuels sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Transportation Fuels sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Shell

BP Group

Chevron Corporation

Essar Oil

ExxonMobil

PetroChina

Petrobras

Phillips 66

Royal Dutch Shell

Saudi Arabian Oil

Sinopec

Total

Valero Energy

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Transportation Fuels Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Transportation Fuels Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Transportation Fuels Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Transportation Fuels Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Transportation Fuels Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Transportation Fuels Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Transportation Fuels Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Transportation Fuels Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Transportation Fuels Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Transportation Fuels Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Transportation Fuels Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Transportation Fuels Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Transportation Fuels Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Transportation Fuels Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Transportation Fuels Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Transportation Fuels Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Glob

