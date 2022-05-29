Microbial Soil Inoculants Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Microbial Soil Inoculants in global, including the following market information:

Global Microbial Soil Inoculants Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Microbial Soil Inoculants Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Microbial Soil Inoculants companies in 2021 (%)

The global Microbial Soil Inoculants market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Bacterials Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Microbial Soil Inoculants include Bayer, Novozymes, Advanced Biological, GreenMax AgroTech, MBFi, BASF, Becker Underwood, Premier Tech and Compost Junkie, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Microbial Soil Inoculants manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Microbial Soil Inoculants Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Microbial Soil Inoculants Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Bacterials

Fungal Inoculants

Composite Inoculants

Global Microbial Soil Inoculants Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Microbial Soil Inoculants Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cereals

Oil Crops

Fruits and Vegetables

Others

Global Microbial Soil Inoculants Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Microbial Soil Inoculants Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Microbial Soil Inoculants revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Microbial Soil Inoculants revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Microbial Soil Inoculants sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Microbial Soil Inoculants sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Bayer

Novozymes

Advanced Biological

GreenMax AgroTech

MBFi

BASF

Becker Underwood

Premier Tech

Compost Junkie

EMNZ

Monsanto

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Microbial Soil Inoculants Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Microbial Soil Inoculants Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Microbial Soil Inoculants Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Microbial Soil Inoculants Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Microbial Soil Inoculants Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Microbial Soil Inoculants Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Microbial Soil Inoculants Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Microbial Soil Inoculants Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Microbial Soil Inoculants Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Microbial Soil Inoculants Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Microbial Soil Inoculants Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Microbial Soil Inoculants Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Microbial Soil Inoculants Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Microbial Soil Inoculants Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Microbial Soil Inoculants Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Microbial Soil Inoculant

