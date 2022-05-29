Galvanized Pipe Fitting Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Galvanized Pipe Fitting in global, including the following market information:

Global Galvanized Pipe Fitting Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Galvanized Pipe Fitting Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Galvanized Pipe Fitting companies in 2021 (%)

The global Galvanized Pipe Fitting market was valued at 4072.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 6411.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hot Galvanized Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Galvanized Pipe Fitting include Morrill Industries, Pan-China Fastening System, Mueller Industries, Alvenius, Dipti Metal, HB Group, Anvil International, BIS PIPE FITTING INDUSTRY and Detroit Nipple Works, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Galvanized Pipe Fitting manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Galvanized Pipe Fitting Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Galvanized Pipe Fitting Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hot Galvanized

Cold Galvanized

Global Galvanized Pipe Fitting Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Galvanized Pipe Fitting Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Non-residential

Global Galvanized Pipe Fitting Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Galvanized Pipe Fitting Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Galvanized Pipe Fitting revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Galvanized Pipe Fitting revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Galvanized Pipe Fitting sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Galvanized Pipe Fitting sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Morrill Industries

Pan-China Fastening System

Mueller Industries

Alvenius

Dipti Metal

HB Group

Anvil International

BIS PIPE FITTING INDUSTRY

Detroit Nipple Works

Pragati Metal Corporation

Improved Piping Products

4 Sights by Product

