Galvanized Pipe Fitting Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Galvanized Pipe Fitting in global, including the following market information:
Global Galvanized Pipe Fitting Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Galvanized Pipe Fitting Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Galvanized Pipe Fitting companies in 2021 (%)
The global Galvanized Pipe Fitting market was valued at 4072.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 6411.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Hot Galvanized Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Galvanized Pipe Fitting include Morrill Industries, Pan-China Fastening System, Mueller Industries, Alvenius, Dipti Metal, HB Group, Anvil International, BIS PIPE FITTING INDUSTRY and Detroit Nipple Works, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Galvanized Pipe Fitting manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Galvanized Pipe Fitting Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Galvanized Pipe Fitting Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Hot Galvanized
Cold Galvanized
Global Galvanized Pipe Fitting Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Galvanized Pipe Fitting Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Residential
Non-residential
Global Galvanized Pipe Fitting Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Galvanized Pipe Fitting Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Galvanized Pipe Fitting revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Galvanized Pipe Fitting revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Galvanized Pipe Fitting sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Galvanized Pipe Fitting sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Morrill Industries
Pan-China Fastening System
Mueller Industries
Alvenius
Dipti Metal
HB Group
Anvil International
BIS PIPE FITTING INDUSTRY
Detroit Nipple Works
Pragati Metal Corporation
Improved Piping Products
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Galvanized Pipe Fitting Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Galvanized Pipe Fitting Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Galvanized Pipe Fitting Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Galvanized Pipe Fitting Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Galvanized Pipe Fitting Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Galvanized Pipe Fitting Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Galvanized Pipe Fitting Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Galvanized Pipe Fitting Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Galvanized Pipe Fitting Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Galvanized Pipe Fitting Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Galvanized Pipe Fitting Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Galvanized Pipe Fitting Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Galvanized Pipe Fitting Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Galvanized Pipe Fitting Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Galvanized Pipe Fitting Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Galvanized Pipe Fitting Companies
4 Sights by Product
