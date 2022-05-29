Bio-based Poly Propylene (PP) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Bio-based Poly Propylene (PP) in global, including the following market information:
Global Bio-based Poly Propylene (PP) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Bio-based Poly Propylene (PP) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Bio-based Poly Propylene (PP) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Bio-based Poly Propylene (PP) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Corn Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Bio-based Poly Propylene (PP) include Dow Chemicals, Braskem S.A., Trellis Earth Products, Inc., Biobent Polymers and Global Bioenergies, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Bio-based Poly Propylene (PP) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Bio-based Poly Propylene (PP) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Bio-based Poly Propylene (PP) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Corn
Sugarcane
Beet
Global Bio-based Poly Propylene (PP) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Bio-based Poly Propylene (PP) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Medical Devices
Pipe Systems
Textile
Films
Automobiles
Others
Global Bio-based Poly Propylene (PP) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Bio-based Poly Propylene (PP) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Bio-based Poly Propylene (PP) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Bio-based Poly Propylene (PP) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Bio-based Poly Propylene (PP) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Bio-based Poly Propylene (PP) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Dow Chemicals
Braskem S.A.
Trellis Earth Products, Inc.
Biobent Polymers
Global Bioenergies
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Bio-based Poly Propylene (PP) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Bio-based Poly Propylene (PP) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Bio-based Poly Propylene (PP) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Bio-based Poly Propylene (PP) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Bio-based Poly Propylene (PP) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Bio-based Poly Propylene (PP) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Bio-based Poly Propylene (PP) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Bio-based Poly Propylene (PP) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Bio-based Poly Propylene (PP) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Bio-based Poly Propylene (PP) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Bio-based Poly Propylene (PP) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Bio-based Poly Propylene (PP) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Bio-based Poly Propylene (PP) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bio-based Poly Propylene (PP) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Bio-based Poly Propylene (PP) Companies
3.8
