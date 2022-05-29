Blood Glucose Meter Test Strip Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Blood Glucose Meter Test Strip in global, including the following market information:

Global Blood Glucose Meter Test Strip Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Blood Glucose Meter Test Strip Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Blood Glucose Meter Test Strip companies in 2021 (%)

The global Blood Glucose Meter Test Strip market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Siphon Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Blood Glucose Meter Test Strip include US Pharmacist, Healthline, Verywellhealth, Diabetes UK, Walgreens, AgaMatrix, Staples, AgaMatrix and Abbott and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Blood Glucose Meter Test Strip manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Blood Glucose Meter Test Strip Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Blood Glucose Meter Test Strip Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Siphon

Dropping Blood

Other

Global Blood Glucose Meter Test Strip Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Blood Glucose Meter Test Strip Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Clinical

Home

Global Blood Glucose Meter Test Strip Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Blood Glucose Meter Test Strip Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Blood Glucose Meter Test Strip revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Blood Glucose Meter Test Strip revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Blood Glucose Meter Test Strip sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Blood Glucose Meter Test Strip sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

US Pharmacist

Healthline

Verywellhealth

Diabetes UK

Walgreens

AgaMatrix

Staples

Abbott

Omron

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Blood Glucose Meter Test Strip Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Blood Glucose Meter Test Strip Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Blood Glucose Meter Test Strip Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Blood Glucose Meter Test Strip Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Blood Glucose Meter Test Strip Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Blood Glucose Meter Test Strip Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Blood Glucose Meter Test Strip Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Blood Glucose Meter Test Strip Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Blood Glucose Meter Test Strip Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Blood Glucose Meter Test Strip Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Blood Glucose Meter Test Strip Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Blood Glucose Meter Test Strip Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Blood Glucose Meter Test Strip Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Blood Glucose Meter Test Strip Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Blood Glucose Meter Test Strip Compani

