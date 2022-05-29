Fiberglass Chopped Strands Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Fiberglass Chopped Strands are made by bundling thousands of glass fiber together and chopping them into specified length.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Fiberglass Chopped Strands in global, including the following market information:
Global Fiberglass Chopped Strands Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Fiberglass Chopped Strands Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Fiberglass Chopped Strands companies in 2021 (%)
The global Fiberglass Chopped Strands market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
6mm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Fiberglass Chopped Strands include Huierjie New Material Technology Co., Ltd, Leshan Chuanwei Material Co., LTD, Chongqing Longhan Technology Co,.Lod, Guangdong Bohao Composite Material Co., LTD, Hongyuan Envirotech Co., Ltd, 3B-the fibreglass, Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd., LBI and HP Glass Fiber Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Fiberglass Chopped Strands manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Fiberglass Chopped Strands Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Fiberglass Chopped Strands Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
6mm
12mm
24mm
Global Fiberglass Chopped Strands Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Fiberglass Chopped Strands Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Glass Reinforced Plastics
Automotive
Household Utensils
Others
Global Fiberglass Chopped Strands Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Fiberglass Chopped Strands Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Fiberglass Chopped Strands revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Fiberglass Chopped Strands revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Fiberglass Chopped Strands sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Fiberglass Chopped Strands sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Huierjie New Material Technology Co., Ltd
Leshan Chuanwei Material Co., LTD
Chongqing Longhan Technology Co,.Lod
Guangdong Bohao Composite Material Co., LTD
Hongyuan Envirotech Co., Ltd
3B-the fibreglass
Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd.
LBI
HP Glass Fiber Industries
P.G. & Brothers
Hebei Yuniu Fiberglass Manufacturing Co.,Ltd
Reeve Industries, Inc.
Johns Manville. A Berkshire Hathaway Company
VALMIERA GLASS GROUP
KCC
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Fiberglass Chopped Strands Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Fiberglass Chopped Strands Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Fiberglass Chopped Strands Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Fiberglass Chopped Strands Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Fiberglass Chopped Strands Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Fiberglass Chopped Strands Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Fiberglass Chopped Strands Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Fiberglass Chopped Strands Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Fiberglass Chopped Strands Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Fiberglass Chopped Strands Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Fiberglass Chopped Strands Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fiberglass Chopped Strands Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Fiberglass Chopped Strands Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fiberglass Chopped Strands Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fiberglass Chopped Strands Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fiberglas
