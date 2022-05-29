Fiberglass Chopped Strands Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Fiberglass Chopped Strands are made by bundling thousands of glass fiber together and chopping them into specified length.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Fiberglass Chopped Strands in global, including the following market information:

Global Fiberglass Chopped Strands Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Fiberglass Chopped Strands Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Fiberglass Chopped Strands companies in 2021 (%)

The global Fiberglass Chopped Strands market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

6mm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Fiberglass Chopped Strands include Huierjie New Material Technology Co., Ltd, Leshan Chuanwei Material Co., LTD, Chongqing Longhan Technology Co,.Lod, Guangdong Bohao Composite Material Co., LTD, Hongyuan Envirotech Co., Ltd, 3B-the fibreglass, Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd., LBI and HP Glass Fiber Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Fiberglass Chopped Strands manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Fiberglass Chopped Strands Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Fiberglass Chopped Strands Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

6mm

12mm

24mm

Global Fiberglass Chopped Strands Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Fiberglass Chopped Strands Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Glass Reinforced Plastics

Automotive

Household Utensils

Others

Global Fiberglass Chopped Strands Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Fiberglass Chopped Strands Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Fiberglass Chopped Strands revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Fiberglass Chopped Strands revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Fiberglass Chopped Strands sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Fiberglass Chopped Strands sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Huierjie New Material Technology Co., Ltd

Leshan Chuanwei Material Co., LTD

Chongqing Longhan Technology Co,.Lod

Guangdong Bohao Composite Material Co., LTD

Hongyuan Envirotech Co., Ltd

3B-the fibreglass

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd.

LBI

HP Glass Fiber Industries

P.G. & Brothers

Hebei Yuniu Fiberglass Manufacturing Co.,Ltd

Reeve Industries, Inc.

Johns Manville. A Berkshire Hathaway Company

VALMIERA GLASS GROUP

KCC

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Fiberglass Chopped Strands Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Fiberglass Chopped Strands Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Fiberglass Chopped Strands Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Fiberglass Chopped Strands Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Fiberglass Chopped Strands Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Fiberglass Chopped Strands Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Fiberglass Chopped Strands Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Fiberglass Chopped Strands Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Fiberglass Chopped Strands Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Fiberglass Chopped Strands Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Fiberglass Chopped Strands Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fiberglass Chopped Strands Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Fiberglass Chopped Strands Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fiberglass Chopped Strands Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Fiberglass Chopped Strands Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fiberglas

