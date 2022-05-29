Acotiamide API Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Acotiamide is a drug manufactured and approved in Japan for the treatment of postprandial fullness, upper abdominal bloating, and early satiation due to functional dyspepsia.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Acotiamide API in global, including the following market information:
Global Acotiamide API Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Acotiamide API Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kg)
Global top five Acotiamide API companies in 2021 (%)
The global Acotiamide API market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
?99.0% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Acotiamide API include Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Metrochem API Private Limited, Precise Group, Achemo, Virchow Group, Virchow Healthcare Pvt., Venkatasai, Conscientia Industrial Co., Ltd and Hunan Warrant Chiral Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Acotiamide API manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Acotiamide API Market, by Purity, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)
Global Acotiamide API Market Segment Percentages, by Purity, 2021 (%)
?99.0%
?98.0%
Global Acotiamide API Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)
Global Acotiamide API Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Tablet
Others
Global Acotiamide API Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)
Global Acotiamide API Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Acotiamide API revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Acotiamide API revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Acotiamide API sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kg)
Key companies Acotiamide API sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Metrochem API Private Limited
Precise Group
Achemo
Virchow Group
Virchow Healthcare Pvt.
Venkatasai
Conscientia Industrial Co., Ltd
Hunan Warrant Chiral Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Acotiamide API Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Purity
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Acotiamide API Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Acotiamide API Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Acotiamide API Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Acotiamide API Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Acotiamide API Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Acotiamide API Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Acotiamide API Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Acotiamide API Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Acotiamide API Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Acotiamide API Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Acotiamide API Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Acotiamide API Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Acotiamide API Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Acotiamide API Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Acotiamide API Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Purity – Global Acotiamide API Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 ?99.0%
4.1.3 ?98.
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/