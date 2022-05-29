Flat Rolled Steel Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Flat Rolled Steel is a type of processed metal that is generated via melting and stretching under an applied force.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Flat Rolled Steel in global, including the following market information:

Global Flat Rolled Steel Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/154144/global-flat-rolled-steel-forecast-market-2022-2028-581

Global Flat Rolled Steel Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Flat Rolled Steel companies in 2021 (%)

The global Flat Rolled Steel market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hot Rolled Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Flat Rolled Steel include Nucor Corporation, SAIL, NLMK, Nippon Steel, JFE Steel, Kobe Steel, POSCO, Hyundai Steel and Voestalpine Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Flat Rolled Steel manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Flat Rolled Steel Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Flat Rolled Steel Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hot Rolled

Cold Rolled

Global Flat Rolled Steel Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Flat Rolled Steel Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Machine-building Industry

Construction Industry

Automobile and Transportation

Others

Global Flat Rolled Steel Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Flat Rolled Steel Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Flat Rolled Steel revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Flat Rolled Steel revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Flat Rolled Steel sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Flat Rolled Steel sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Nucor Corporation

SAIL

NLMK

Nippon Steel

JFE Steel

Kobe Steel

POSCO

Hyundai Steel

Voestalpine Group

thyssenkrupp AG

Severstal

U.S. Steel

Tata Group

Dillinger

JSW Steel

MMK

SSAB

HBIS Group

Maanshan Group

Baoshan Iron & Steel Co., Ltd.

Anshan Iron and Steel Group Co.,Lid

Beijing Shougang Co., Ltd.

Nanjing Iron & Steel Co., Ltd.

Valin Steel

Shandong Iron&Steel Group

Chongqing Iron and Steel Co., Ltd

Shagang Group

Baotou Group

Taiyuan Iron & Steel (Group) Co., Ltd

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/154144/global-flat-rolled-steel-forecast-market-2022-2028-581

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Flat Rolled Steel Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Flat Rolled Steel Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Flat Rolled Steel Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Flat Rolled Steel Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Flat Rolled Steel Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Flat Rolled Steel Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Flat Rolled Steel Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Flat Rolled Steel Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Flat Rolled Steel Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Flat Rolled Steel Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Flat Rolled Steel Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Flat Rolled Steel Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Flat Rolled Steel Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flat Rolled Steel Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Flat Rolled Steel Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flat Rolled Steel Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Flat Rolled Steel Market Size Markets, 2021 &

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/154144/global-flat-rolled-steel-forecast-market-2022-2028-581

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/