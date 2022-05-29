Flat Rolled Steel Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Flat Rolled Steel is a type of processed metal that is generated via melting and stretching under an applied force.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Flat Rolled Steel in global, including the following market information:
Global Flat Rolled Steel Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Flat Rolled Steel Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Flat Rolled Steel companies in 2021 (%)
The global Flat Rolled Steel market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Hot Rolled Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Flat Rolled Steel include Nucor Corporation, SAIL, NLMK, Nippon Steel, JFE Steel, Kobe Steel, POSCO, Hyundai Steel and Voestalpine Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Flat Rolled Steel manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Flat Rolled Steel Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Flat Rolled Steel Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Hot Rolled
Cold Rolled
Global Flat Rolled Steel Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Flat Rolled Steel Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Machine-building Industry
Construction Industry
Automobile and Transportation
Others
Global Flat Rolled Steel Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Flat Rolled Steel Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Flat Rolled Steel revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Flat Rolled Steel revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Flat Rolled Steel sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Flat Rolled Steel sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Nucor Corporation
SAIL
NLMK
Nippon Steel
JFE Steel
Kobe Steel
POSCO
Hyundai Steel
Voestalpine Group
thyssenkrupp AG
Severstal
U.S. Steel
Tata Group
Dillinger
JSW Steel
MMK
SSAB
HBIS Group
Maanshan Group
Baoshan Iron & Steel Co., Ltd.
Anshan Iron and Steel Group Co.,Lid
Beijing Shougang Co., Ltd.
Nanjing Iron & Steel Co., Ltd.
Valin Steel
Shandong Iron&Steel Group
Chongqing Iron and Steel Co., Ltd
Shagang Group
Baotou Group
Taiyuan Iron & Steel (Group) Co., Ltd
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Flat Rolled Steel Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Flat Rolled Steel Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Flat Rolled Steel Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Flat Rolled Steel Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Flat Rolled Steel Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Flat Rolled Steel Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Flat Rolled Steel Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Flat Rolled Steel Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Flat Rolled Steel Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Flat Rolled Steel Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Flat Rolled Steel Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Flat Rolled Steel Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Flat Rolled Steel Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flat Rolled Steel Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Flat Rolled Steel Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flat Rolled Steel Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Flat Rolled Steel Market Size Markets, 2021 &
