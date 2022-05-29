Dapagliflozin API Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Dapagliflozin is a medication used to treat type 2 diabetes and, with certain restrictions, type 1 diabetes.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Dapagliflozin API in global, including the following market information:
Global Dapagliflozin API Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Dapagliflozin API Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kg)
Global top five Dapagliflozin API companies in 2021 (%)
The global Dapagliflozin API market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
?99.0% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Dapagliflozin API include Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Metrochem API Pvt Ltd, Polpharma, Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., CIC, Honour Lab Limited, SGMR Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd., Kopran and Morepen, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Dapagliflozin API manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Dapagliflozin API Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)
Global Dapagliflozin API Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
?99.0%
?98.0%
Global Dapagliflozin API Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)
Global Dapagliflozin API Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Tablet
Others
Global Dapagliflozin API Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)
Global Dapagliflozin API Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Dapagliflozin API revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Dapagliflozin API revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Dapagliflozin API sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kg)
Key companies Dapagliflozin API sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Metrochem API Pvt Ltd
Polpharma
Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd.
CIC
Honour Lab Limited
SGMR Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd.
Kopran
Morepen
SKVen Technologies Pvt. Ltd
Danesh Kimia Pharmed Co.
Boryung Pharmaceutical
Tecoland
Zhejiang Tuopu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
Shanghai Haoyuan Chemexpress Co., Ltd.
Cangzhou Enke Pharma Tech Co.,ltd.
Beijing Ditai Medicine Technology Co., LTD
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Dapagliflozin API Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Dapagliflozin API Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Dapagliflozin API Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Dapagliflozin API Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Dapagliflozin API Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Dapagliflozin API Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Dapagliflozin API Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Dapagliflozin API Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Dapagliflozin API Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Dapagliflozin API Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Dapagliflozin API Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Dapagliflozin API Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Dapagliflozin API Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dapagliflozin API Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Dapagliflozin API Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dapagliflozin API Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Dapagliflozin API Market Size Markets, 2021 &
