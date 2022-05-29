Mortar Admixtures Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Mortar Admixtures in global, including the following market information:
Global Mortar Admixtures Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Mortar Admixtures Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Mortar Admixtures companies in 2021 (%)
The global Mortar Admixtures market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Superplasticizers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Mortar Admixtures include Sika, BASF, GCP Applied Technologies, ISOMAT S.A., Euclid Chemical Company, Kryton International Inc., Cargill, WFP GmbH and Dorthz and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Mortar Admixtures manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Mortar Admixtures Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Mortar Admixtures Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Superplasticizers
Normal Plasticizers
Air-entraining
Water-proofing
Global Mortar Admixtures Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Mortar Admixtures Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Residential
Commercial
Infrastructure
Global Mortar Admixtures Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Mortar Admixtures Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Mortar Admixtures revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Mortar Admixtures revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Mortar Admixtures sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Mortar Admixtures sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Sika
BASF
GCP Applied Technologies
ISOMAT S.A.
Euclid Chemical Company
Kryton International Inc.
Cargill
WFP GmbH
Dorthz
proof-tec GmbH
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Mortar Admixtures Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Mortar Admixtures Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Mortar Admixtures Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Mortar Admixtures Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Mortar Admixtures Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Mortar Admixtures Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Mortar Admixtures Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Mortar Admixtures Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Mortar Admixtures Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Mortar Admixtures Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Mortar Admixtures Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Mortar Admixtures Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Mortar Admixtures Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mortar Admixtures Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Mortar Admixtures Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mortar Admixtures Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Mortar Admixtures Market Size Markets, 2021 &
