Mortar Admixtures Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Mortar Admixtures in global, including the following market information:

Global Mortar Admixtures Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Mortar Admixtures Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Mortar Admixtures companies in 2021 (%)

The global Mortar Admixtures market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Superplasticizers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Mortar Admixtures include Sika, BASF, GCP Applied Technologies, ISOMAT S.A., Euclid Chemical Company, Kryton International Inc., Cargill, WFP GmbH and Dorthz and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Mortar Admixtures manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Mortar Admixtures Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Mortar Admixtures Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Superplasticizers

Normal Plasticizers

Air-entraining

Water-proofing

Global Mortar Admixtures Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Mortar Admixtures Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Infrastructure

Global Mortar Admixtures Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Mortar Admixtures Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Mortar Admixtures revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Mortar Admixtures revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Mortar Admixtures sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Mortar Admixtures sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sika

BASF

GCP Applied Technologies

ISOMAT S.A.

Euclid Chemical Company

Kryton International Inc.

Cargill

WFP GmbH

Dorthz

proof-tec GmbH

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Mortar Admixtures Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Mortar Admixtures Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Mortar Admixtures Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Mortar Admixtures Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Mortar Admixtures Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Mortar Admixtures Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Mortar Admixtures Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Mortar Admixtures Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Mortar Admixtures Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Mortar Admixtures Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Mortar Admixtures Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Mortar Admixtures Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Mortar Admixtures Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mortar Admixtures Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Mortar Admixtures Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mortar Admixtures Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Mortar Admixtures Market Size Markets, 2021

