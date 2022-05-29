Hard Ceramic Magnet Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hard Ceramic Magnet in global, including the following market information:

Global Hard Ceramic Magnet Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Hard Ceramic Magnet Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Hard Ceramic Magnet companies in 2021 (%)

The global Hard Ceramic Magnet market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Sintered Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Hard Ceramic Magnet include TDK, Hitachi Metals, DMEGC, Guangdong JPMF, Sinomag, Union Materials, Tokyo Ferrite, BGRIMM Magnetic Materials and Hunan Aerospace Magnet &Magneto, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Hard Ceramic Magnet manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Hard Ceramic Magnet Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Hard Ceramic Magnet Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Sintered Type

Bonded Type

Global Hard Ceramic Magnet Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Hard Ceramic Magnet Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Electro-Acoustic Products

Toy Industry

Automotive Industry

Home Appliance Industry

Computer and Office Equipment

Other

Global Hard Ceramic Magnet Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Hard Ceramic Magnet Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Hard Ceramic Magnet revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Hard Ceramic Magnet revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Hard Ceramic Magnet sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Hard Ceramic Magnet sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

TDK

Hitachi Metals

DMEGC

Guangdong JPMF

Sinomag

Union Materials

Tokyo Ferrite

BGRIMM Magnetic Materials

Hunan Aerospace Magnet &Magneto

Zhejiang Kaiven Magnet

Guangzhou Golden South

Shunde Baling Group

Meizhou Magnetic Materials

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Hard Ceramic Magnet Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Hard Ceramic Magnet Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Hard Ceramic Magnet Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Hard Ceramic Magnet Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Hard Ceramic Magnet Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Hard Ceramic Magnet Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Hard Ceramic Magnet Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Hard Ceramic Magnet Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Hard Ceramic Magnet Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Hard Ceramic Magnet Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Hard Ceramic Magnet Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hard Ceramic Magnet Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Hard Ceramic Magnet Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hard Ceramic Magnet Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Hard Ceramic Magnet Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hard Ceramic Magnet Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Hard Ceramic

