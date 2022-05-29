Hard Ceramic Magnet Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Hard Ceramic Magnet in global, including the following market information:
Global Hard Ceramic Magnet Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Hard Ceramic Magnet Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Hard Ceramic Magnet companies in 2021 (%)
The global Hard Ceramic Magnet market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Sintered Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Hard Ceramic Magnet include TDK, Hitachi Metals, DMEGC, Guangdong JPMF, Sinomag, Union Materials, Tokyo Ferrite, BGRIMM Magnetic Materials and Hunan Aerospace Magnet &Magneto, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Hard Ceramic Magnet manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Hard Ceramic Magnet Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Hard Ceramic Magnet Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Sintered Type
Bonded Type
Global Hard Ceramic Magnet Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Hard Ceramic Magnet Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Electro-Acoustic Products
Toy Industry
Automotive Industry
Home Appliance Industry
Computer and Office Equipment
Other
Global Hard Ceramic Magnet Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Hard Ceramic Magnet Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Hard Ceramic Magnet revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Hard Ceramic Magnet revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Hard Ceramic Magnet sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Hard Ceramic Magnet sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
TDK
Hitachi Metals
DMEGC
Guangdong JPMF
Sinomag
Union Materials
Tokyo Ferrite
BGRIMM Magnetic Materials
Hunan Aerospace Magnet &Magneto
Zhejiang Kaiven Magnet
Guangzhou Golden South
Shunde Baling Group
Meizhou Magnetic Materials
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Hard Ceramic Magnet Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Hard Ceramic Magnet Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Hard Ceramic Magnet Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Hard Ceramic Magnet Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Hard Ceramic Magnet Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Hard Ceramic Magnet Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Hard Ceramic Magnet Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Hard Ceramic Magnet Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Hard Ceramic Magnet Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Hard Ceramic Magnet Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Hard Ceramic Magnet Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hard Ceramic Magnet Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Hard Ceramic Magnet Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hard Ceramic Magnet Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Hard Ceramic Magnet Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hard Ceramic Magnet Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Hard Ceramic
