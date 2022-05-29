High Performance Neodymium Iron Boron Magnets Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of High Performance Neodymium Iron Boron Magnets in global, including the following market information:
Global High Performance Neodymium Iron Boron Magnets Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global High Performance Neodymium Iron Boron Magnets Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five High Performance Neodymium Iron Boron Magnets companies in 2021 (%)
The global High Performance Neodymium Iron Boron Magnets market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Sintered Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of High Performance Neodymium Iron Boron Magnets include Hitachi Metals Group, Shin-Etsu, TDK, VAC, Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech, Yunsheng Company, JL MAG, Zhmag and Earth- Panda. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the High Performance Neodymium Iron Boron Magnets manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global High Performance Neodymium Iron Boron Magnets Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global High Performance Neodymium Iron Boron Magnets Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Sintered Type
Bonded Type
Global High Performance Neodymium Iron Boron Magnets Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global High Performance Neodymium Iron Boron Magnets Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automobile Industry
Home Appliance Industry
Computer and Office Equipment
Consumer Electronics
Energy
Industrial Application
Global High Performance Neodymium Iron Boron Magnets Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global High Performance Neodymium Iron Boron Magnets Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies High Performance Neodymium Iron Boron Magnets revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies High Performance Neodymium Iron Boron Magnets revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies High Performance Neodymium Iron Boron Magnets sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies High Performance Neodymium Iron Boron Magnets sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Hitachi Metals Group
Shin-Etsu
TDK
VAC
Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech
Yunsheng Company
JL MAG
Zhmag
Earth- Panda
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 High Performance Neodymium Iron Boron Magnets Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global High Performance Neodymium Iron Boron Magnets Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global High Performance Neodymium Iron Boron Magnets Overall Market Size
2.1 Global High Performance Neodymium Iron Boron Magnets Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global High Performance Neodymium Iron Boron Magnets Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global High Performance Neodymium Iron Boron Magnets Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top High Performance Neodymium Iron Boron Magnets Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global High Performance Neodymium Iron Boron Magnets Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global High Performance Neodymium Iron Boron Magnets Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global High Performance Neodymium Iron Boron Magnets Sales by Companies
3.5 Global High Performance Neodymium Iron Boron Magnets Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 High Performance Neodymium Iron Boron Magnets Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers High Performance Neodymium Iro
