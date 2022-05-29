Adhesive Tapes for Home Appliances Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Adhesive Tapes for Home Appliances in global, including the following market information:
Global Adhesive Tapes for Home Appliances Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Adhesive Tapes for Home Appliances Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Adhesive Tapes for Home Appliances companies in 2021 (%)
The global Adhesive Tapes for Home Appliances market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Double-Sided Adhesive Tapes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Adhesive Tapes for Home Appliances include 3M, Nitto, Avery Dennison, Tesa, Scapa, ORAFOL Europe GmbH, Shurtape Technologies, Achem (YC Group) and Shanghai Smith Adhesive New Material, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Adhesive Tapes for Home Appliances manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Adhesive Tapes for Home Appliances Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Adhesive Tapes for Home Appliances Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Double-Sided Adhesive Tapes
Masking Tapes
Electrical Tapes
Aluminum Foil Tapes
Other
Global Adhesive Tapes for Home Appliances Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Adhesive Tapes for Home Appliances Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Refrigerator
Air Conditioner
Washing Machine
Washing Machine and Dishwasher
Other Commercial Appliances
Global Adhesive Tapes for Home Appliances Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Adhesive Tapes for Home Appliances Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Adhesive Tapes for Home Appliances revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Adhesive Tapes for Home Appliances revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Adhesive Tapes for Home Appliances sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Adhesive Tapes for Home Appliances sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
3M
Nitto
Avery Dennison
Tesa
Scapa
ORAFOL Europe GmbH
Shurtape Technologies
Achem (YC Group)
Shanghai Smith Adhesive New Material
Zhongshan Crown Adhesive Products
Symbio, Inc
Shanghai Yongguan Adhesive Products
Intertape Polymer Group
Luxking Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Adhesive Tapes for Home Appliances Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Adhesive Tapes for Home Appliances Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Adhesive Tapes for Home Appliances Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Adhesive Tapes for Home Appliances Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Adhesive Tapes for Home Appliances Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Adhesive Tapes for Home Appliances Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Adhesive Tapes for Home Appliances Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Adhesive Tapes for Home Appliances Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Adhesive Tapes for Home Appliances Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Adhesive Tapes for Home Appliances Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Adhesive Tapes for Home Appliances Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Adhesive Tapes for Home Appliances Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Adhesive Tapes for Home Appliances Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Adhesive Tapes for Home Appliances Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List
