Adhesive Tapes for Home Appliances Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Adhesive Tapes for Home Appliances in global, including the following market information:

Global Adhesive Tapes for Home Appliances Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Adhesive Tapes for Home Appliances Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Adhesive Tapes for Home Appliances companies in 2021 (%)

The global Adhesive Tapes for Home Appliances market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Double-Sided Adhesive Tapes Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Adhesive Tapes for Home Appliances include 3M, Nitto, Avery Dennison, Tesa, Scapa, ORAFOL Europe GmbH, Shurtape Technologies, Achem (YC Group) and Shanghai Smith Adhesive New Material, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Adhesive Tapes for Home Appliances manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Adhesive Tapes for Home Appliances Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Adhesive Tapes for Home Appliances Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Double-Sided Adhesive Tapes

Masking Tapes

Electrical Tapes

Aluminum Foil Tapes

Other

Global Adhesive Tapes for Home Appliances Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Adhesive Tapes for Home Appliances Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Refrigerator

Air Conditioner

Washing Machine

Washing Machine and Dishwasher

Other Commercial Appliances

Global Adhesive Tapes for Home Appliances Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Adhesive Tapes for Home Appliances Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Adhesive Tapes for Home Appliances revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Adhesive Tapes for Home Appliances revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Adhesive Tapes for Home Appliances sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Adhesive Tapes for Home Appliances sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

Nitto

Avery Dennison

Tesa

Scapa

ORAFOL Europe GmbH

Shurtape Technologies

Achem (YC Group)

Shanghai Smith Adhesive New Material

Zhongshan Crown Adhesive Products

Symbio, Inc

Shanghai Yongguan Adhesive Products

Intertape Polymer Group

Luxking Group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Adhesive Tapes for Home Appliances Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Adhesive Tapes for Home Appliances Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Adhesive Tapes for Home Appliances Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Adhesive Tapes for Home Appliances Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Adhesive Tapes for Home Appliances Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Adhesive Tapes for Home Appliances Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Adhesive Tapes for Home Appliances Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Adhesive Tapes for Home Appliances Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Adhesive Tapes for Home Appliances Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Adhesive Tapes for Home Appliances Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Adhesive Tapes for Home Appliances Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Adhesive Tapes for Home Appliances Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Adhesive Tapes for Home Appliances Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Adhesive Tapes for Home Appliances Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List

