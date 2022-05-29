Thin-film Composite Membranes Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Thin-film composite membranes (TFC or TFM) are semipermeable membranes manufactured principally for use in water purification or water desalination systems. They also have use in chemical applications such as batteries and fuel cells. A TFC membrane can be considered as a molecular sieve constructed in the form of a film from two or more layered materials.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Thin-film Composite Membranes in global, including the following market information:

Global Thin-film Composite Membranes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/154163/global-thinfilm-composite-membranes-forecast-market-2022-2028-855

Global Thin-film Composite Membranes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Thin-film Composite Membranes companies in 2021 (%)

The global Thin-film Composite Membranes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Water & Wastewater treatment Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Thin-film Composite Membranes include DuPont, Toray, Suez Water, Hydranautics, LG, Mann Hummel Water & Fluid Solutions and Toyobo, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Thin-film Composite Membranes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Thin-film Composite Membranes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Thin-film Composite Membranes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Water & Wastewater treatment

Industrial Processing

Global Thin-film Composite Membranes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Thin-film Composite Membranes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Desalination

Utility water treatment

Wastewater treatment & reuse

Process water

Global Thin-film Composite Membranes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Thin-film Composite Membranes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Thin-film Composite Membranes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Thin-film Composite Membranes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Thin-film Composite Membranes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Thin-film Composite Membranes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

DuPont

Toray

Suez Water

Hydranautics

LG

Mann Hummel Water & Fluid Solutions

Toyobo

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/154163/global-thinfilm-composite-membranes-forecast-market-2022-2028-855

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Thin-film Composite Membranes Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Thin-film Composite Membranes Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Thin-film Composite Membranes Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Thin-film Composite Membranes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Thin-film Composite Membranes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Thin-film Composite Membranes Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Thin-film Composite Membranes Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Thin-film Composite Membranes Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Thin-film Composite Membranes Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Thin-film Composite Membranes Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Thin-film Composite Membranes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Thin-film Composite Membranes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Thin-film Composite Membranes Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Thin-film Composite Membranes Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Thin-film Composite Membranes Companies

3.8

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/154163/global-thinfilm-composite-membranes-forecast-market-2022-2028-855

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/