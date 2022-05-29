Solvent-based Coating Additive Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Solvent-based Coating Additive in global, including the following market information:
Global Solvent-based Coating Additive Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Solvent-based Coating Additive Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Solvent-based Coating Additive companies in 2021 (%)
The global Solvent-based Coating Additive market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Rheology Modification Additive Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Solvent-based Coating Additive include BYK-Chemie GmbH, BASF, Arkema Group, AkzoNobel, Evonik Industries, Ashland, Momentive Performance Materials, Cabot Corp and DOW Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Solvent-based Coating Additive manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Solvent-based Coating Additive Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Solvent-based Coating Additive Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Rheology Modification Additive
Biocides Additive
Anti-Foaming Additive
Wetting and Dispersion Additive
Others
Global Solvent-based Coating Additive Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Solvent-based Coating Additive Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Architecture Coatings
Automobile Coatings
Wood and Furniture Coatings
Industrial Coatings
Others
Global Solvent-based Coating Additive Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Solvent-based Coating Additive Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Solvent-based Coating Additive revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Solvent-based Coating Additive revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Solvent-based Coating Additive sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Solvent-based Coating Additive sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BYK-Chemie GmbH
BASF
Arkema Group
AkzoNobel
Evonik Industries
Ashland
Momentive Performance Materials
Cabot Corp
DOW Chemical
Lubrizol Corporation
SAN NOPCO
Elementis
Kusumoto Chemicals
Allnex
Shin-Etsu Silicone
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Solvent-based Coating Additive Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Solvent-based Coating Additive Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Solvent-based Coating Additive Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Solvent-based Coating Additive Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Solvent-based Coating Additive Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Solvent-based Coating Additive Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Solvent-based Coating Additive Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Solvent-based Coating Additive Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Solvent-based Coating Additive Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Solvent-based Coating Additive Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Solvent-based Coating Additive Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Solvent-based Coating Additive Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Solvent-based Coating Additive Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Solvent-based Coating Additive Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Solvent-based Coating Additive Compani
