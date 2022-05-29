Solvent-based Coating Additive Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Solvent-based Coating Additive in global, including the following market information:

Global Solvent-based Coating Additive Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Solvent-based Coating Additive Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Solvent-based Coating Additive companies in 2021 (%)

The global Solvent-based Coating Additive market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Rheology Modification Additive Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Solvent-based Coating Additive include BYK-Chemie GmbH, BASF, Arkema Group, AkzoNobel, Evonik Industries, Ashland, Momentive Performance Materials, Cabot Corp and DOW Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Solvent-based Coating Additive manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Solvent-based Coating Additive Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Solvent-based Coating Additive Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Rheology Modification Additive

Biocides Additive

Anti-Foaming Additive

Wetting and Dispersion Additive

Others

Global Solvent-based Coating Additive Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Solvent-based Coating Additive Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Architecture Coatings

Automobile Coatings

Wood and Furniture Coatings

Industrial Coatings

Others

Global Solvent-based Coating Additive Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Solvent-based Coating Additive Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Solvent-based Coating Additive revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Solvent-based Coating Additive revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Solvent-based Coating Additive sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Solvent-based Coating Additive sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BYK-Chemie GmbH

BASF

Arkema Group

AkzoNobel

Evonik Industries

Ashland

Momentive Performance Materials

Cabot Corp

DOW Chemical

Lubrizol Corporation

SAN NOPCO

Elementis

Kusumoto Chemicals

Allnex

Shin-Etsu Silicone

