Concrete Mineral Admixture Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Concrete Mineral Admixture in global, including the following market information:
Global Concrete Mineral Admixture Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Concrete Mineral Admixture Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Concrete Mineral Admixture companies in 2021 (%)
The global Concrete Mineral Admixture market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Retarder Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Concrete Mineral Admixture include Ducon Construction Chemicals, Adcon CC, RussTech, HA-BE BETONCHEMIE, Concrete Additives and Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Henan GO Biotech, Mapei, Durgamba Build Solutions and Euclid Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Concrete Mineral Admixture manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Concrete Mineral Admixture Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Concrete Mineral Admixture Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Retarder
Water Reducing Agent
Air-entraining Agent
Composite Expansion Agent
Early Strength Agent
Global Concrete Mineral Admixture Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Concrete Mineral Admixture Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Ordinary Concrete Admixture
Reinforced Concrete Admixture
Prestressed Concrete Admixture
Aerated Concrete Admixture
High-strength Concrete Admixture
Others
Global Concrete Mineral Admixture Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Concrete Mineral Admixture Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Concrete Mineral Admixture revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Concrete Mineral Admixture revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Concrete Mineral Admixture sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Concrete Mineral Admixture sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Ducon Construction Chemicals
Adcon CC
RussTech
HA-BE BETONCHEMIE
Concrete Additives and Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.
Henan GO Biotech
Mapei
Durgamba Build Solutions
Euclid Chemical
RPM International
Asahi Kasei Corporation
Evonik Industries
Air Liquide
Sabic
Linde AG
Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings
AkzoNobel
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Concrete Mineral Admixture Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Concrete Mineral Admixture Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Concrete Mineral Admixture Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Concrete Mineral Admixture Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Concrete Mineral Admixture Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Concrete Mineral Admixture Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Concrete Mineral Admixture Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Concrete Mineral Admixture Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Concrete Mineral Admixture Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Concrete Mineral Admixture Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Concrete Mineral Admixture Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Concrete Mineral Admixture Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Concrete Mineral Admixture Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Concrete Mineral Admixture Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Concrete Mineral Admixture Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Concrete
