Acrylic Elastomer for Automobile Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Acrylic Elastomer for Automobile in global, including the following market information:

Global Acrylic Elastomer for Automobile Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Acrylic Elastomer for Automobile Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Acrylic Elastomer for Automobile companies in 2021 (%)

The global Acrylic Elastomer for Automobile market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Acrylic Co-monomer Elastomer (ACM) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Acrylic Elastomer for Automobile include DuPont, Zeon, NOK, BASF, Trelleborg AB, Kuraray, Der-Gom SRL and Denka, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Acrylic Elastomer for Automobile manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Acrylic Elastomer for Automobile Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Acrylic Elastomer for Automobile Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Acrylic Co-monomer Elastomer (ACM)

Ethylene Acrylic Elastomers (AEM)

Global Acrylic Elastomer for Automobile Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Acrylic Elastomer for Automobile Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive Powertrains

Automotive Connectors

Seals & Gaskets

Global Acrylic Elastomer for Automobile Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Acrylic Elastomer for Automobile Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Acrylic Elastomer for Automobile revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Acrylic Elastomer for Automobile revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Acrylic Elastomer for Automobile sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Acrylic Elastomer for Automobile sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

DuPont

Zeon

NOK

BASF

Trelleborg AB

Kuraray

Der-Gom SRL

Denka

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Acrylic Elastomer for Automobile Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Acrylic Elastomer for Automobile Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Acrylic Elastomer for Automobile Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Acrylic Elastomer for Automobile Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Acrylic Elastomer for Automobile Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Acrylic Elastomer for Automobile Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Acrylic Elastomer for Automobile Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Acrylic Elastomer for Automobile Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Acrylic Elastomer for Automobile Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Acrylic Elastomer for Automobile Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Acrylic Elastomer for Automobile Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Acrylic Elastomer for Automobile Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Acrylic Elastomer for Automobile Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Acrylic Elastomer for Automobile Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Acrylic El

