Acrylic Block Copolymer (MAM) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Block copolymers are linear copolymers formed by alternate polymerization of different chemical structures. It can combine the excellent properties of multiple polymers to obtain functional polymer materials with superior performance.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Acrylic Block Copolymer (MAM) in global, including the following market information:
Global Acrylic Block Copolymer (MAM) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Acrylic Block Copolymer (MAM) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Acrylic Block Copolymer (MAM) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Acrylic Block Copolymer (MAM) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Diblock Polymers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Acrylic Block Copolymer (MAM) include Kuraray, Arkema and Hangzhou Yingchuang Xincai, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Acrylic Block Copolymer (MAM) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Acrylic Block Copolymer (MAM) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Acrylic Block Copolymer (MAM) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Diblock Polymers
Triblock Polymers
Global Acrylic Block Copolymer (MAM) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Acrylic Block Copolymer (MAM) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Adhesives
Molded Parts
Plastic Modifier & Additive
Global Acrylic Block Copolymer (MAM) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Acrylic Block Copolymer (MAM) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Acrylic Block Copolymer (MAM) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Acrylic Block Copolymer (MAM) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Acrylic Block Copolymer (MAM) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Acrylic Block Copolymer (MAM) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Kuraray
Arkema
Hangzhou Yingchuang Xincai
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Acrylic Block Copolymer (MAM) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Acrylic Block Copolymer (MAM) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Acrylic Block Copolymer (MAM) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Acrylic Block Copolymer (MAM) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Acrylic Block Copolymer (MAM) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Acrylic Block Copolymer (MAM) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Acrylic Block Copolymer (MAM) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Acrylic Block Copolymer (MAM) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Acrylic Block Copolymer (MAM) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Acrylic Block Copolymer (MAM) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Acrylic Block Copolymer (MAM) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Acrylic Block Copolymer (MAM) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Acrylic Block Copolymer (MAM) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Acrylic Block Copolymer (MAM) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Acrylic Block Copolymer (MAM) Companies
