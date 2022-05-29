Organic Electroluminescence Materials Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Organic electroluminescent materials refer to polymer or small molecule organic materials that can emit light under the action of an electric field.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Organic Electroluminescence Materials in global, including the following market information:
Global Organic Electroluminescence Materials Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Organic Electroluminescence Materials Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Organic Electroluminescence Materials companies in 2021 (%)
The global Organic Electroluminescence Materials market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Small Molecule Materials Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Organic Electroluminescence Materials include Nippon Steel, Merck, Dow, Idemitsu Kosan, SFC, JNC, LG, SEL and Samsung SDI, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Organic Electroluminescence Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Organic Electroluminescence Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Organic Electroluminescence Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Small Molecule Materials
Polymer Materials
Global Organic Electroluminescence Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Organic Electroluminescence Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Consumer Electronics
Household Appliances
Wearable Device
Automobile Display
Others
Global Organic Electroluminescence Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Organic Electroluminescence Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Organic Electroluminescence Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Organic Electroluminescence Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Organic Electroluminescence Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Organic Electroluminescence Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Nippon Steel
Merck
Dow
Idemitsu Kosan
SFC
JNC
LG
SEL
Samsung SDI
UDC (Universal Display Corporation)
Cynora
Novaled
Kyulux
Duk San Neolux
Hodogaya Chemical
Toary
Guangzhou ChinaRay Optoelectronic Materials
Aglaia Technology
Sichuan AR-RAY New Materials
Jilin Oled Material Tech
Eternal Material Technology
Valiant
UIV Chem
GuanMat Optoelectronic Materials
Summer Sprout
CNLIGHT
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Organic Electroluminescence Materials Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Organic Electroluminescence Materials Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Organic Electroluminescence Materials Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Organic Electroluminescence Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Organic Electroluminescence Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Organic Electroluminescence Materials Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Organic Electroluminescence Materials Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Organic Electroluminescence Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Organic Electroluminescence Materials Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Organic Electroluminescence Materials Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Organic Electroluminescence Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Organic Electroluminescence Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Organic Electroluminescence Materials Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Organic Electroluminescence Materials Pl
