Organic Electroluminescence Materials Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Organic electroluminescent materials refer to polymer or small molecule organic materials that can emit light under the action of an electric field.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Organic Electroluminescence Materials in global, including the following market information:

Global Organic Electroluminescence Materials Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Organic Electroluminescence Materials Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Organic Electroluminescence Materials companies in 2021 (%)

The global Organic Electroluminescence Materials market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Small Molecule Materials Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Organic Electroluminescence Materials include Nippon Steel, Merck, Dow, Idemitsu Kosan, SFC, JNC, LG, SEL and Samsung SDI, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Organic Electroluminescence Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Organic Electroluminescence Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Organic Electroluminescence Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Small Molecule Materials

Polymer Materials

Global Organic Electroluminescence Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Organic Electroluminescence Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Consumer Electronics

Household Appliances

Wearable Device

Automobile Display

Others

Global Organic Electroluminescence Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Organic Electroluminescence Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Organic Electroluminescence Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Organic Electroluminescence Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Organic Electroluminescence Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Organic Electroluminescence Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Nippon Steel

Merck

Dow

Idemitsu Kosan

SFC

JNC

LG

SEL

Samsung SDI

UDC (Universal Display Corporation)

Cynora

Novaled

Kyulux

Duk San Neolux

Hodogaya Chemical

Toary

Guangzhou ChinaRay Optoelectronic Materials

Aglaia Technology

Sichuan AR-RAY New Materials

Jilin Oled Material Tech

Eternal Material Technology

Valiant

UIV Chem

GuanMat Optoelectronic Materials

Summer Sprout

CNLIGHT

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Organic Electroluminescence Materials Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Organic Electroluminescence Materials Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Organic Electroluminescence Materials Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Organic Electroluminescence Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Organic Electroluminescence Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Organic Electroluminescence Materials Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Organic Electroluminescence Materials Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Organic Electroluminescence Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Organic Electroluminescence Materials Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Organic Electroluminescence Materials Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Organic Electroluminescence Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Organic Electroluminescence Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Organic Electroluminescence Materials Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Organic Electroluminescence Materials Pl

