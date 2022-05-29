OLED Fluorescent and Phosphorescent Materials Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of OLED Fluorescent and Phosphorescent Materials in global, including the following market information:

Global OLED Fluorescent and Phosphorescent Materials Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global OLED Fluorescent and Phosphorescent Materials Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five OLED Fluorescent and Phosphorescent Materials companies in 2021 (%)

The global OLED Fluorescent and Phosphorescent Materials market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Red Materials Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of OLED Fluorescent and Phosphorescent Materials include Nippon Steel, Merck, Dow, Idemitsu Kosan, SFC, JNC, LG, SEL and Samsung SDI, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the OLED Fluorescent and Phosphorescent Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global OLED Fluorescent and Phosphorescent Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global OLED Fluorescent and Phosphorescent Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Red Materials

Green Materials

Blue Materials

Global OLED Fluorescent and Phosphorescent Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global OLED Fluorescent and Phosphorescent Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Consumer Electronics

Household Appliances

Wearable Device

Automobile Display

Others

Global OLED Fluorescent and Phosphorescent Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global OLED Fluorescent and Phosphorescent Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies OLED Fluorescent and Phosphorescent Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies OLED Fluorescent and Phosphorescent Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies OLED Fluorescent and Phosphorescent Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies OLED Fluorescent and Phosphorescent Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Nippon Steel

Merck

Dow

Idemitsu Kosan

SFC

JNC

LG

SEL

Samsung SDI

UDC (Universal Display Corporation)

Cynora

Novaled

Kyulux

Duk San Neolux

Hodogaya Chemical

Toary

Guangzhou ChinaRay Optoelectronic Materials

Aglaia Technology

Sichuan AR-RAY New Materials

Jilin Oled Material Tech

Eternal Material Technology

Valiant

UIV Chem

GuanMat Optoelectronic Materials

Summer Sprout

CNLIGHT

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 OLED Fluorescent and Phosphorescent Materials Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global OLED Fluorescent and Phosphorescent Materials Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global OLED Fluorescent and Phosphorescent Materials Overall Market Size

2.1 Global OLED Fluorescent and Phosphorescent Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global OLED Fluorescent and Phosphorescent Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global OLED Fluorescent and Phosphorescent Materials Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top OLED Fluorescent and Phosphorescent Materials Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global OLED Fluorescent and Phosphorescent Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global OLED Fluorescent and Phosphorescent Materials Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global OLED Fluorescent and Phosphorescent Materials Sales by Companies

3.5 Global OLED Fluorescent and Phosphorescent Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 OLED Fluorescent and Phosphorescent Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers OLED Fluorescent and Phosphore

