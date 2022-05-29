OLED Electron Transport Materials Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of OLED Electron Transport Materials in global, including the following market information:

Global OLED Electron Transport Materials Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global OLED Electron Transport Materials Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five OLED Electron Transport Materials companies in 2021 (%)

The global OLED Electron Transport Materials market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

BCP CAS: 4733-39-5 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of OLED Electron Transport Materials include Duk San Neolux, LG Chem, Samsung SDI, Toary, Nippon Steel, Hodogaya Chemical, Merck, Jilin Oled Material Tech and Changzhou Tronly New Electronic Materials, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the OLED Electron Transport Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global OLED Electron Transport Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global OLED Electron Transport Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

BCP CAS: 4733-39-5

Bqhen CAS: 1662-01-7

TPBi CAS: 192198-85-9

Alq3 CAS: 2085-33-8

Liq CAS: 850918-68-2

TAZ CAS: 150405-69-9

OXD-7 CAS: 138372-67-5

Balq CAS: 146162-54-1

Others

Global OLED Electron Transport Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global OLED Electron Transport Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Consumer Electronics

Household Appliances

Wearable Device

Automobile Display

Others

Global OLED Electron Transport Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global OLED Electron Transport Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies OLED Electron Transport Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies OLED Electron Transport Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies OLED Electron Transport Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies OLED Electron Transport Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Duk San Neolux

LG Chem

Samsung SDI

Toary

Nippon Steel

Hodogaya Chemical

Merck

Jilin Oled Material Tech

Changzhou Tronly New Electronic Materials

Aglaia Technology

GuanMat Optoelectronic Materials

Summer Sprout

Eternal Material Technology

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 OLED Electron Transport Materials Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global OLED Electron Transport Materials Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global OLED Electron Transport Materials Overall Market Size

2.1 Global OLED Electron Transport Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global OLED Electron Transport Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global OLED Electron Transport Materials Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top OLED Electron Transport Materials Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global OLED Electron Transport Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global OLED Electron Transport Materials Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global OLED Electron Transport Materials Sales by Companies

3.5 Global OLED Electron Transport Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 OLED Electron Transport Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers OLED Electron Transport Materials Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 OLED Electron Transport Materials Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tie

