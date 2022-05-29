OLED Electron Transport Materials Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of OLED Electron Transport Materials in global, including the following market information:
Global OLED Electron Transport Materials Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global OLED Electron Transport Materials Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five OLED Electron Transport Materials companies in 2021 (%)
The global OLED Electron Transport Materials market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
BCP CAS: 4733-39-5 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of OLED Electron Transport Materials include Duk San Neolux, LG Chem, Samsung SDI, Toary, Nippon Steel, Hodogaya Chemical, Merck, Jilin Oled Material Tech and Changzhou Tronly New Electronic Materials, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the OLED Electron Transport Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global OLED Electron Transport Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global OLED Electron Transport Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
BCP CAS: 4733-39-5
Bqhen CAS: 1662-01-7
TPBi CAS: 192198-85-9
Alq3 CAS: 2085-33-8
Liq CAS: 850918-68-2
TAZ CAS: 150405-69-9
OXD-7 CAS: 138372-67-5
Balq CAS: 146162-54-1
Others
Global OLED Electron Transport Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global OLED Electron Transport Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Consumer Electronics
Household Appliances
Wearable Device
Automobile Display
Others
Global OLED Electron Transport Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global OLED Electron Transport Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies OLED Electron Transport Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies OLED Electron Transport Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies OLED Electron Transport Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies OLED Electron Transport Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Duk San Neolux
LG Chem
Samsung SDI
Toary
Nippon Steel
Hodogaya Chemical
Merck
Jilin Oled Material Tech
Changzhou Tronly New Electronic Materials
Aglaia Technology
GuanMat Optoelectronic Materials
Summer Sprout
Eternal Material Technology
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 OLED Electron Transport Materials Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global OLED Electron Transport Materials Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global OLED Electron Transport Materials Overall Market Size
2.1 Global OLED Electron Transport Materials Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global OLED Electron Transport Materials Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global OLED Electron Transport Materials Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top OLED Electron Transport Materials Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global OLED Electron Transport Materials Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global OLED Electron Transport Materials Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global OLED Electron Transport Materials Sales by Companies
3.5 Global OLED Electron Transport Materials Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 OLED Electron Transport Materials Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers OLED Electron Transport Materials Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 OLED Electron Transport Materials Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tie
