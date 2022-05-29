OLED Hole Injection Materials (HIM) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of OLED Hole Injection Materials (HIM) in global, including the following market information:
Global OLED Hole Injection Materials (HIM) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global OLED Hole Injection Materials (HIM) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five OLED Hole Injection Materials (HIM) companies in 2021 (%)
The global OLED Hole Injection Materials (HIM) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
CuPc Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of OLED Hole Injection Materials (HIM) include LG Chem, Samsung SDI, Toary, Duk San Neolux, Nippon Steel, Hodogaya Chemical, Merck, Dow and JNC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the OLED Hole Injection Materials (HIM) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global OLED Hole Injection Materials (HIM) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global OLED Hole Injection Materials (HIM) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
CuPc
Star Polyamine
Polyaniline
Others
Global OLED Hole Injection Materials (HIM) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global OLED Hole Injection Materials (HIM) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Consumer Electronics
Household Appliances
Wearable Device
Automobile Display
Others
Global OLED Hole Injection Materials (HIM) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global OLED Hole Injection Materials (HIM) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies OLED Hole Injection Materials (HIM) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies OLED Hole Injection Materials (HIM) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies OLED Hole Injection Materials (HIM) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies OLED Hole Injection Materials (HIM) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
LG Chem
Samsung SDI
Toary
Duk San Neolux
Nippon Steel
Hodogaya Chemical
Merck
Dow
JNC
Jilin Oled Material Tech
Changzhou Tronly New Electronic Materials
GuanMat Optoelectronic Materials
Summer Sprout
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 OLED Hole Injection Materials (HIM) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global OLED Hole Injection Materials (HIM) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global OLED Hole Injection Materials (HIM) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global OLED Hole Injection Materials (HIM) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global OLED Hole Injection Materials (HIM) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global OLED Hole Injection Materials (HIM) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top OLED Hole Injection Materials (HIM) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global OLED Hole Injection Materials (HIM) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global OLED Hole Injection Materials (HIM) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global OLED Hole Injection Materials (HIM) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global OLED Hole Injection Materials (HIM) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 OLED Hole Injection Materials (HIM) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers OLED Hole Injection Materials (HIM) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 OLED Hole Injection Materials (HIM) Players in Global Market
