Epoxy Molding Compound (EMC) for Semiconductor Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
EMC effectively protects semiconductor circuits from factors in the external environment such as moisture, heat, and shock. Its main ingredients are epoxy resin, hardener, silica, and other additives.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Epoxy Molding Compound (EMC) for Semiconductor in global, including the following market information:
Global Epoxy Molding Compound (EMC) for Semiconductor Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Epoxy Molding Compound (EMC) for Semiconductor Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Epoxy Molding Compound (EMC) for Semiconductor companies in 2021 (%)
The global Epoxy Molding Compound (EMC) for Semiconductor market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Standard (Halogen Free) Epoxy Molding Compound Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Epoxy Molding Compound (EMC) for Semiconductor include Sumitomo Bakelite, Hitachi Chemical, Chang Chun Group, Hysol Huawei Electronics, Panasonic, Kyocera, KCC, Samsung SDI and Eternal Materials, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Epoxy Molding Compound (EMC) for Semiconductor manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Epoxy Molding Compound (EMC) for Semiconductor Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Epoxy Molding Compound (EMC) for Semiconductor Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Standard (Halogen Free) Epoxy Molding Compound
Little Warpage Epoxy Molding Compound
High Thermal Epoxy Molding Compound
Global Epoxy Molding Compound (EMC) for Semiconductor Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Epoxy Molding Compound (EMC) for Semiconductor Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Lead Frame (DIS and DIP)
Substrate (BGA and CSP)
Power Devices
Global Epoxy Molding Compound (EMC) for Semiconductor Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Epoxy Molding Compound (EMC) for Semiconductor Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Epoxy Molding Compound (EMC) for Semiconductor revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Epoxy Molding Compound (EMC) for Semiconductor revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Epoxy Molding Compound (EMC) for Semiconductor sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Epoxy Molding Compound (EMC) for Semiconductor sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Sumitomo Bakelite
Hitachi Chemical
Chang Chun Group
Hysol Huawei Electronics
Panasonic
Kyocera
KCC
Samsung SDI
Eternal Materials
Jiangsu Zhongpeng New Material
Shin-Etsu Chemical
Hexion
Nepes
Tianjin Kaihua Insulating Material
HHCK
Scienchem
Beijing Sino-tech Electronic Material
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Epoxy Molding Compound (EMC) for Semiconductor Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Epoxy Molding Compound (EMC) for Semiconductor Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Epoxy Molding Compound (EMC) for Semiconductor Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Epoxy Molding Compound (EMC) for Semiconductor Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Epoxy Molding Compound (EMC) for Semiconductor Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Epoxy Molding Compound (EMC) for Semiconductor Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Epoxy Molding Compound (EMC) for Semiconductor Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Epoxy Molding Compound (EMC) for Semiconductor Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Epoxy Molding Compound (EMC) for Semiconductor Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Epoxy Molding Compound (EMC) for Semiconductor Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Epoxy Molding Compound (EMC) for Semiconductor Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Epoxy Molding Compound (EMC) for Semiconductor Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Epoxy Molding Comp
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/