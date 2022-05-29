NdFeB Permanent Magnet Material Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of NdFeB Permanent Magnet Material in global, including the following market information:

Global NdFeB Permanent Magnet Material Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global NdFeB Permanent Magnet Material Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five NdFeB Permanent Magnet Material companies in 2021 (%)

The global NdFeB Permanent Magnet Material market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Sintered Nd-Fe-B Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of NdFeB Permanent Magnet Material include Hitachi Metals, Shin-Etsu, TDK, VAC, Zhong Ke San Huan, Yunsheng Company, YSM, JL MAG and ZHmag, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the NdFeB Permanent Magnet Material manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global NdFeB Permanent Magnet Material Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global NdFeB Permanent Magnet Material Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Sintered Nd-Fe-B

Bonded Nd-Fe-B

Hot Pressed NdFeB

Global NdFeB Permanent Magnet Material Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global NdFeB Permanent Magnet Material Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automobile

Home Appliances

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Wind Power

Other

Global NdFeB Permanent Magnet Material Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global NdFeB Permanent Magnet Material Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies NdFeB Permanent Magnet Material revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies NdFeB Permanent Magnet Material revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies NdFeB Permanent Magnet Material sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies NdFeB Permanent Magnet Material sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Hitachi Metals

Shin-Etsu

TDK

VAC

Zhong Ke San Huan

Yunsheng Company

YSM

JL MAG

ZHmag

BJM

AT&M

NBJJ

Innuovo Magnetics

SGM

Galaxy Magnetic

Zhongyuan Magnetic

Earth- Panda

Magsuper

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 NdFeB Permanent Magnet Material Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global NdFeB Permanent Magnet Material Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global NdFeB Permanent Magnet Material Overall Market Size

2.1 Global NdFeB Permanent Magnet Material Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global NdFeB Permanent Magnet Material Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global NdFeB Permanent Magnet Material Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top NdFeB Permanent Magnet Material Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global NdFeB Permanent Magnet Material Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global NdFeB Permanent Magnet Material Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global NdFeB Permanent Magnet Material Sales by Companies

3.5 Global NdFeB Permanent Magnet Material Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 NdFeB Permanent Magnet Material Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers NdFeB Permanent Magnet Material Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 NdFeB Permanent Magnet Material Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 NdFeB Permanent Magnet M

