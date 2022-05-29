NdFeB Permanent Magnet Material Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of NdFeB Permanent Magnet Material in global, including the following market information:
Global NdFeB Permanent Magnet Material Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global NdFeB Permanent Magnet Material Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five NdFeB Permanent Magnet Material companies in 2021 (%)
The global NdFeB Permanent Magnet Material market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Sintered Nd-Fe-B Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of NdFeB Permanent Magnet Material include Hitachi Metals, Shin-Etsu, TDK, VAC, Zhong Ke San Huan, Yunsheng Company, YSM, JL MAG and ZHmag, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the NdFeB Permanent Magnet Material manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global NdFeB Permanent Magnet Material Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global NdFeB Permanent Magnet Material Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Sintered Nd-Fe-B
Bonded Nd-Fe-B
Hot Pressed NdFeB
Global NdFeB Permanent Magnet Material Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global NdFeB Permanent Magnet Material Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automobile
Home Appliances
Consumer Electronics
Industrial
Wind Power
Other
Global NdFeB Permanent Magnet Material Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global NdFeB Permanent Magnet Material Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies NdFeB Permanent Magnet Material revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies NdFeB Permanent Magnet Material revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies NdFeB Permanent Magnet Material sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies NdFeB Permanent Magnet Material sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Hitachi Metals
Shin-Etsu
TDK
VAC
Zhong Ke San Huan
Yunsheng Company
YSM
JL MAG
ZHmag
BJM
AT&M
NBJJ
Innuovo Magnetics
SGM
Galaxy Magnetic
Zhongyuan Magnetic
Earth- Panda
Magsuper
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 NdFeB Permanent Magnet Material Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global NdFeB Permanent Magnet Material Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global NdFeB Permanent Magnet Material Overall Market Size
2.1 Global NdFeB Permanent Magnet Material Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global NdFeB Permanent Magnet Material Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global NdFeB Permanent Magnet Material Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top NdFeB Permanent Magnet Material Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global NdFeB Permanent Magnet Material Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global NdFeB Permanent Magnet Material Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global NdFeB Permanent Magnet Material Sales by Companies
3.5 Global NdFeB Permanent Magnet Material Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 NdFeB Permanent Magnet Material Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers NdFeB Permanent Magnet Material Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 NdFeB Permanent Magnet Material Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 NdFeB Permanent Magnet M
