Microcellular Polyurethane Elastomer Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Polyurethane elastomer (microporous polyurethane elastomer) refers to a polyurethane elastic material with special micropores. The relative density is 0.3?0.8, the tensile strength is 5?10MPa, the elongation at break is 250%?600%, the tear strength is 10?48kN/m, and the embrittlement temperature is -40?-20?. The main physical properties of polyurethane microporous elastomer exceed other foam or sponge materials with the same relative density. The raw materials for making microporous elastomers are oligomer polyols, polyisocyanates, chain extenders, catalysts, foam regulators or emulsifiers, foaming agents and pigments. Reactive injection molding (RIM) is often used for continuous production.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Microcellular Polyurethane Elastomer in global, including the following market information:

Global Microcellular Polyurethane Elastomer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Microcellular Polyurethane Elastomer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Microcellular Polyurethane Elastomer companies in 2021 (%)

The global Microcellular Polyurethane Elastomer market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Thermoset Microcellular Polyurethane Elastomer Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Microcellular Polyurethane Elastomer include Dow, Saint-Gobain Tape Solutions, BASF, Huntsman, Covestro, Mitsui Chemicals, Lanxess, Lubrizol and P+S Polyurethan-Elastomere, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Microcellular Polyurethane Elastomer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Microcellular Polyurethane Elastomer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Microcellular Polyurethane Elastomer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Thermoset Microcellular Polyurethane Elastomer

Thermoplastic Microcellular Polyurethane Elastomer

Global Microcellular Polyurethane Elastomer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Microcellular Polyurethane Elastomer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automobile

Aerospace

Food and Medical

Building Construction

Industrial Machinery

Global Microcellular Polyurethane Elastomer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Microcellular Polyurethane Elastomer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Microcellular Polyurethane Elastomer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Microcellular Polyurethane Elastomer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Microcellular Polyurethane Elastomer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Microcellular Polyurethane Elastomer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Dow

Saint-Gobain Tape Solutions

BASF

Huntsman

Covestro

Mitsui Chemicals

Lanxess

Lubrizol

P+S Polyurethan-Elastomere

Tosoh

Wanhua Chemical

Coim Group

Headway Group

Inoac

Accella Polyurethane Systems

Trelleborg

Reckli

Herikon

Cellular Mouldings

Blackwell Plastics

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Microcellular Polyurethane Elastomer Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Microcellular Polyurethane Elastomer Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Microcellular Polyurethane Elastomer Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Microcellular Polyurethane Elastomer Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Microcellular Polyurethane Elastomer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Microcellular Polyurethane Elastomer Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Microcellular Polyurethane Elastomer Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Microcellular Polyurethane Elastomer Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Microcellular Polyurethane Elastomer Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Microcellular Polyurethane Elastomer Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Microcellular Polyurethane Elastomer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Microcellular Polyurethane Elastomer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Microcellular Polyurethane Elastomer Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Microcellular Polyurethane Elastomer Players in Globa

