Thick Copper Foil (105?m-500?m) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Generally, copper foil (surface treatment) with a thickness greater than 3oz (nominal thickness 105?m) and above is collectively called thick copper foil, and copper foil with a thickness of 300?m and above is called ultra-thick copper foil. After years of experience in surface treatment processes, this thick copper foil is suitable for manufacturing high-power circuit boards and high-frequency boards for automobiles, electric power, communications, military industry, and aerospace.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Thick Copper Foil (105µm-500µm) in global, including the following market information:

Global Thick Copper Foil (105µm-500µm) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Thick Copper Foil (105µm-500µm) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Thick Copper Foil (105µm-500µm) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Thick Copper Foil (105µm-500µm) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

105 µm-200 µm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Thick Copper Foil (105µm-500µm) include Fukuda Metal Foil & Powder, Mitsui Mining & Smelting, The Furukawa Electric, JX Nippon Mining & Metals, HuiZhou United Copper Foil Electronic Material, Doosan Electronic(Luxembourg Circuit Copper Foil), Gould Electronics and Taiyo Kogyo Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Thick Copper Foil (105µm-500µm) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Thick Copper Foil (105µm-500µm) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Thick Copper Foil (105µm-500µm) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

105 µm-200 µm

200 µm-300 µm

300 µm-400 µm

Above 400 µm

Global Thick Copper Foil (105µm-500µm) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Thick Copper Foil (105µm-500µm) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automobile

Electricity

Communication

Military Industrial

Aerospace

Others

Global Thick Copper Foil (105µm-500µm) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Thick Copper Foil (105µm-500µm) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Thick Copper Foil (105µm-500µm) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Thick Copper Foil (105µm-500µm) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Thick Copper Foil (105µm-500µm) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Thick Copper Foil (105µm-500µm) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Fukuda Metal Foil & Powder

Mitsui Mining & Smelting

The Furukawa Electric

JX Nippon Mining & Metals

HuiZhou United Copper Foil Electronic Material

Doosan Electronic(Luxembourg Circuit Copper Foil)

Gould Electronics

Taiyo Kogyo Corporation

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Thick Copper Foil (105µm-500µm) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Thick Copper Foil (105µm-500µm) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Thick Copper Foil (105µm-500µm) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Thick Copper Foil (105µm-500µm) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Thick Copper Foil (105µm-500µm) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Thick Copper Foil (105µm-500µm) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Thick Copper Foil (105µm-500µm) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Thick Copper Foil (105µm-500µm) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Thick Copper Foil (105µm-500µm) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Thick Copper Foil (105µm-500µm) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Thick Copper Foil (105µm-500µm) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Thick Copper Foil (105µm-500µm) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Thick Copper Foil (105µm-500µm) Product Ty

