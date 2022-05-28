Thermoset Compounds for Vehicles Powertrain Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Thermoset plastics, or thermoset composites, are synthetic materials that strengthen when heated, but cannot successfully be remolded or reheated after initial heat-forming or molding. After thermosets are molded, the resulting parts offer protection against high operating temperatures, corrosion, and chemical resistance. These material property benefits allow molded thermoset parts to be used in a variety of aggressive and challenging end-use environments, from electrical applications to automotive powertrain and transmission components to products with outdoor element exposure. Using a thermoset molding process allows final parts and assemblies to remain dimensionally and chemically stable against elements such as moisture, high heat or operating temperatures, electric voltage, and chemicals or automotive fluids.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Thermoset Compounds for Vehicles Powertrain in global, including the following market information:
Global Thermoset Compounds for Vehicles Powertrain Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Thermoset Compounds for Vehicles Powertrain Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Thermoset Compounds for Vehicles Powertrain companies in 2021 (%)
The global Thermoset Compounds for Vehicles Powertrain market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Bulk Molding Compound (BMC,unsaturated polyesters and vinyl esters) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Thermoset Compounds for Vehicles Powertrain include Sumitomo Bakelite, IDI Composites International ( IDI ), RTP Company, SDK, Lorenz, Polynt, Huayuan Group, Mar-Bal and Yueqing SMC&BMC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Thermoset Compounds for Vehicles Powertrain manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Thermoset Compounds for Vehicles Powertrain Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Thermoset Compounds for Vehicles Powertrain Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Bulk Molding Compound (BMC,unsaturated polyesters and vinyl esters)
Phenolic or Phenolic Molding Compound
Epoxy
Diallyl Phthalate (DAP)
Global Thermoset Compounds for Vehicles Powertrain Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Thermoset Compounds for Vehicles Powertrain Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Electric Vehicles
Ecofriendly Vehicles
Global Thermoset Compounds for Vehicles Powertrain Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Thermoset Compounds for Vehicles Powertrain Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Thermoset Compounds for Vehicles Powertrain revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Thermoset Compounds for Vehicles Powertrain revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Thermoset Compounds for Vehicles Powertrain sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Thermoset Compounds for Vehicles Powertrain sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Sumitomo Bakelite
IDI Composites International ( IDI )
RTP Company
SDK
Lorenz
Polynt
Huayuan Group
Mar-Bal
Yueqing SMC&BMC
Polmix
Changzhou Fonda
Kyocera
Jiangshi Composite
Jinchuangyi Electric
Astar
Cuyahoga Plastics
CME
Shimada
Wah Hong Ind
Toray Advanced Composites
Retterbush Fiberglass Corporation
Hitachi Chemical Company
Chang Chun Plastics
Hexion
Plenco
Raschig GmbH
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Thermoset Compounds for Vehicles Powertrain Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Thermoset Compounds for Vehicles Powertrain Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Thermoset Compounds for Vehicles Powertrain Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Thermoset Compounds for Vehicles Powertrain Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Thermoset Compounds for Vehicles Powertrain Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Thermoset Compounds for Vehicles Powertrain Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Thermoset Compounds for Vehicles Powertrain Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Thermoset Compounds for Vehicles Powertrain Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Thermoset Compounds for Vehicles Powertrain Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Thermoset Compounds for Vehicles Powertrain Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Thermoset Compounds for Vehicles Powertrain Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Thermoset Compounds for Vehicles Powertrain Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Thermoset Compounds for Vehicles Powertrain Product Ty
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/