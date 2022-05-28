Molding Compounds for Automotive Components Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Thermoset plastics, or thermoset composites, are synthetic materials that strengthen when heated, but cannot successfully be remolded or reheated after initial heat-forming or molding. After thermosets are molded, the resulting parts offer protection against high operating temperatures, corrosion, and chemical resistance. These material property benefits allow molded thermoset parts to be used in a variety of aggressive and challenging end-use environments, from electrical applications to automotive powertrain and transmission components to products with outdoor element exposure. Using a thermoset molding process allows final parts and assemblies to remain dimensionally and chemically stable against elements such as moisture, high heat or operating temperatures, electric voltage, and chemicals or automotive fluids.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Molding Compounds for Automotive Components in global, including the following market information:
Global Molding Compounds for Automotive Components Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Molding Compounds for Automotive Components Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Molding Compounds for Automotive Components companies in 2021 (%)
The global Molding Compounds for Automotive Components market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Bulk Molding Compound (BMC,unsaturated polyesters and vinyl esters) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Molding Compounds for Automotive Components include Sumitomo Bakelite, Panasonic, IDI Composites International ( IDI ), RTP Company, SDK, Lorenz, Polynt, Huayuan Group and Mar-Bal, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Molding Compounds for Automotive Components manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Molding Compounds for Automotive Components Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Molding Compounds for Automotive Components Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Bulk Molding Compound (BMC,unsaturated polyesters and vinyl esters)
Phenolic or Phenolic Molding Compound
Epoxy
Diallyl Phthalate (DAP)
Global Molding Compounds for Automotive Components Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Molding Compounds for Automotive Components Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Housing (Power window, Blower)
Bushing (Starter, Alternator)
Commutators
Slipring
Motor Brush Holder (Starter, Power steering)
Others
Global Molding Compounds for Automotive Components Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Molding Compounds for Automotive Components Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Molding Compounds for Automotive Components revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Molding Compounds for Automotive Components revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Molding Compounds for Automotive Components sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Molding Compounds for Automotive Components sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Sumitomo Bakelite
Panasonic
IDI Composites International ( IDI )
RTP Company
SDK
Lorenz
Polynt
Huayuan Group
Mar-Bal
Yueqing SMC&BMC
Polmix
Changzhou Fonda
Kyocera
Jiangshi Composite
Jinchuangyi Electric
Astar
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Molding Compounds for Automotive Components Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Molding Compounds for Automotive Components Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Molding Compounds for Automotive Components Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Molding Compounds for Automotive Components Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Molding Compounds for Automotive Components Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Molding Compounds for Automotive Components Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Molding Compounds for Automotive Components Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Molding Compounds for Automotive Components Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Molding Compounds for Automotive Components Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Molding Compounds for Automotive Components Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Molding Compounds for Automotive Components Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Molding Compounds for Automotive Components Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Molding Compounds for Automotive Components Product Ty
