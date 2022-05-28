Molding Compounds for Automotive Components Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Thermoset plastics, or thermoset composites, are synthetic materials that strengthen when heated, but cannot successfully be remolded or reheated after initial heat-forming or molding. After thermosets are molded, the resulting parts offer protection against high operating temperatures, corrosion, and chemical resistance. These material property benefits allow molded thermoset parts to be used in a variety of aggressive and challenging end-use environments, from electrical applications to automotive powertrain and transmission components to products with outdoor element exposure. Using a thermoset molding process allows final parts and assemblies to remain dimensionally and chemically stable against elements such as moisture, high heat or operating temperatures, electric voltage, and chemicals or automotive fluids.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Molding Compounds for Automotive Components in global, including the following market information:

Global Molding Compounds for Automotive Components Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Molding Compounds for Automotive Components Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Molding Compounds for Automotive Components companies in 2021 (%)

The global Molding Compounds for Automotive Components market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Bulk Molding Compound (BMC,unsaturated polyesters and vinyl esters) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Molding Compounds for Automotive Components include Sumitomo Bakelite, Panasonic, IDI Composites International ( IDI ), RTP Company, SDK, Lorenz, Polynt, Huayuan Group and Mar-Bal, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Molding Compounds for Automotive Components manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Molding Compounds for Automotive Components Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Molding Compounds for Automotive Components Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Bulk Molding Compound (BMC,unsaturated polyesters and vinyl esters)

Phenolic or Phenolic Molding Compound

Epoxy

Diallyl Phthalate (DAP)

Global Molding Compounds for Automotive Components Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Molding Compounds for Automotive Components Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Housing (Power window, Blower)

Bushing (Starter, Alternator)

Commutators

Slipring

Motor Brush Holder (Starter, Power steering)

Others

Global Molding Compounds for Automotive Components Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Molding Compounds for Automotive Components Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Molding Compounds for Automotive Components revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Molding Compounds for Automotive Components revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Molding Compounds for Automotive Components sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Molding Compounds for Automotive Components sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sumitomo Bakelite

Panasonic

IDI Composites International ( IDI )

RTP Company

SDK

Lorenz

Polynt

Huayuan Group

Mar-Bal

Yueqing SMC&BMC

Polmix

Changzhou Fonda

Kyocera

Jiangshi Composite

Jinchuangyi Electric

Astar

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Molding Compounds for Automotive Components Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Molding Compounds for Automotive Components Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Molding Compounds for Automotive Components Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Molding Compounds for Automotive Components Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Molding Compounds for Automotive Components Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Molding Compounds for Automotive Components Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Molding Compounds for Automotive Components Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Molding Compounds for Automotive Components Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Molding Compounds for Automotive Components Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Molding Compounds for Automotive Components Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Molding Compounds for Automotive Components Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Molding Compounds for Automotive Components Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Molding Compounds for Automotive Components Product Ty

