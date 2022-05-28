Molding Compounds for Automotive Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Molding Compounds for Automotive in global, including the following market information:
Global Molding Compounds for Automotive Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Molding Compounds for Automotive Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Molding Compounds for Automotive companies in 2021 (%)
The global Molding Compounds for Automotive market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Bulk Molding Compound (BMC) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Molding Compounds for Automotive include Hexion, Hitachi Chemical, BASF, Huntsman, Eastman Chemical, Kyocera, Ashland, Evonik and Kolon, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Molding Compounds for Automotive manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Molding Compounds for Automotive Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Molding Compounds for Automotive Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Bulk Molding Compound (BMC)
Sheet Molding Compound (SMC)
Structural Thermoset Composites (STC)
Global Molding Compounds for Automotive Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Molding Compounds for Automotive Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Commercial Vehicle
Passenger Vehicle
Global Molding Compounds for Automotive Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Molding Compounds for Automotive Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Molding Compounds for Automotive revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Molding Compounds for Automotive revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Molding Compounds for Automotive sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Molding Compounds for Automotive sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Hexion
Hitachi Chemical
BASF
Huntsman
Eastman Chemical
Kyocera
Ashland
Evonik
Kolon
Kukdo Chemical
IDI Composite Material
Menzolit
Disnflex Composites International
Jiangyin Xietong Automobile Accessories
Jiangsu Chinyo Technology
Jiangsu Fulide Hangtong New Material Technology
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Molding Compounds for Automotive Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Molding Compounds for Automotive Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Molding Compounds for Automotive Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Molding Compounds for Automotive Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Molding Compounds for Automotive Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Molding Compounds for Automotive Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Molding Compounds for Automotive Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Molding Compounds for Automotive Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Molding Compounds for Automotive Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Molding Compounds for Automotive Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Molding Compounds for Automotive Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Molding Compounds for Automotive Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Molding Compounds for Automotive Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Molding Compounds for Automotive Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Molding Co
