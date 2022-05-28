Hardwood Veneer and Plywood Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hardwood Veneer and Plywood in global, including the following market information:

Global Hardwood Veneer and Plywood Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Hardwood Veneer and Plywood Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Hardwood Veneer and Plywood companies in 2021 (%)

The global Hardwood Veneer and Plywood market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Veneer Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Hardwood Veneer and Plywood include Atlantic Plywood, Jaya Tiasa, Georgia-Pacific, SVEZA, Ainsworth Lumber, SDS Lumber Company, Boise Cascade, Roseburg Forest Products and Eksons, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Hardwood Veneer and Plywood manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Hardwood Veneer and Plywood Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Hardwood Veneer and Plywood Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Veneer

Plywood

Global Hardwood Veneer and Plywood Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Hardwood Veneer and Plywood Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Furniture Industry

Interior Decoration

Engineering and Construction

Others

Global Hardwood Veneer and Plywood Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Hardwood Veneer and Plywood Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Hardwood Veneer and Plywood revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Hardwood Veneer and Plywood revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Hardwood Veneer and Plywood sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Hardwood Veneer and Plywood sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Atlantic Plywood

Jaya Tiasa

Georgia-Pacific

SVEZA

Ainsworth Lumber

SDS Lumber Company

Boise Cascade

Roseburg Forest Products

Eksons

Weyerhaeuser

Uniply Industries

Greenply

Century Plyboard (India) Ltd.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Hardwood Veneer and Plywood Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Hardwood Veneer and Plywood Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Hardwood Veneer and Plywood Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Hardwood Veneer and Plywood Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Hardwood Veneer and Plywood Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Hardwood Veneer and Plywood Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Hardwood Veneer and Plywood Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Hardwood Veneer and Plywood Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Hardwood Veneer and Plywood Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Hardwood Veneer and Plywood Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Hardwood Veneer and Plywood Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hardwood Veneer and Plywood Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Hardwood Veneer and Plywood Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hardwood Veneer and Plywood Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Hardwood Veneer and Plywood Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T

