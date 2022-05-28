Adult Incontinence Adhesives Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Adult Incontinence Adhesives in global, including the following market information:
Global Adult Incontinence Adhesives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Adult Incontinence Adhesives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Adult Incontinence Adhesives companies in 2021 (%)
The global Adult Incontinence Adhesives market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Styrenic Block Copolymers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Adult Incontinence Adhesives include Bostik, H.B. Fuller, Henkel, Nordson Corporation, Moresco, Beardow & Adams and DY Industrial, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Adult Incontinence Adhesives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Adult Incontinence Adhesives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Adult Incontinence Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Styrenic Block Copolymers
Amorphous Poly Alpha Olefin
Ethylene Vinly Acetate
Global Adult Incontinence Adhesives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Adult Incontinence Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Adult Male
Adult Women
Global Adult Incontinence Adhesives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Adult Incontinence Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Adult Incontinence Adhesives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Adult Incontinence Adhesives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Adult Incontinence Adhesives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Adult Incontinence Adhesives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Bostik
H.B. Fuller
Henkel
Nordson Corporation
Moresco
Beardow & Adams
DY Industrial
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Adult Incontinence Adhesives Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Adult Incontinence Adhesives Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Adult Incontinence Adhesives Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Adult Incontinence Adhesives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Adult Incontinence Adhesives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Adult Incontinence Adhesives Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Adult Incontinence Adhesives Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Adult Incontinence Adhesives Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Adult Incontinence Adhesives Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Adult Incontinence Adhesives Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Adult Incontinence Adhesives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Adult Incontinence Adhesives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Adult Incontinence Adhesives Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Adult Incontinence Adhesives Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Adult Incontinence Adhesives Companies
3.8.2 List of Glob
