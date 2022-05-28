Thermal Paper High Heat-Resistant Developer Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Thermal Paper High Heat-Resistant Developerr is the color developer used when the color base of the heat-sensitive dye is developed. Its function is to release hydrogen ion (H+) when heated and melt to make the color base of the thermosensitive dye develop color.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Thermal Paper High Heat-Resistant Developer in global, including the following market information:
Global Thermal Paper High Heat-Resistant Developer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Thermal Paper High Heat-Resistant Developer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Thermal Paper High Heat-Resistant Developer companies in 2021 (%)
The global Thermal Paper High Heat-Resistant Developer market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Bisphenol A (BPA) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Thermal Paper High Heat-Resistant Developer include Mitsubishi Chemical, Solenis, Chemipro Kasei Kaisha, Korea Pla-Chem, Weifang Dayoo Biochemical, Anyang General Chemical, Konishi Chemical, Wuhan Haishan Technology and Hebei Jianxin Chemical and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Thermal Paper High Heat-Resistant Developer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Thermal Paper High Heat-Resistant Developer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Thermal Paper High Heat-Resistant Developer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Bisphenol A (BPA)
Bisphenol S (BPS)
Other Developers
Global Thermal Paper High Heat-Resistant Developer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Thermal Paper High Heat-Resistant Developer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Top Coated Thermal Paper
Non-top-coated Thermal Paper
Global Thermal Paper High Heat-Resistant Developer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Thermal Paper High Heat-Resistant Developer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Thermal Paper High Heat-Resistant Developer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Thermal Paper High Heat-Resistant Developer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Thermal Paper High Heat-Resistant Developer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Thermal Paper High Heat-Resistant Developer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Mitsubishi Chemical
Solenis
Chemipro Kasei Kaisha
Korea Pla-Chem
Weifang Dayoo Biochemical
Anyang General Chemical
Konishi Chemical
Wuhan Haishan Technology
Hebei Jianxin Chemical
Connect Wilson (Penglai) Chemie
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Thermal Paper High Heat-Resistant Developer Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Thermal Paper High Heat-Resistant Developer Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Thermal Paper High Heat-Resistant Developer Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Thermal Paper High Heat-Resistant Developer Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Thermal Paper High Heat-Resistant Developer Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Thermal Paper High Heat-Resistant Developer Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Thermal Paper High Heat-Resistant Developer Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Thermal Paper High Heat-Resistant Developer Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Thermal Paper High Heat-Resistant Developer Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Thermal Paper High Heat-Resistant Developer Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Thermal Paper High Heat-Resistant Developer Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Thermal Paper High Heat-Resistant Developer Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Thermal Paper High Heat-Resistant Developer Product Ty
