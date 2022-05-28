Epoxy Encapsulant Material for Automotive Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Epoxy Encapsulant Material for Automotive in global, including the following market information:
Global Epoxy Encapsulant Material for Automotive Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Epoxy Encapsulant Material for Automotive Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Epoxy Encapsulant Material for Automotive companies in 2021 (%)
The global Epoxy Encapsulant Material for Automotive market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Thermally Conductive Potting Material Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Epoxy Encapsulant Material for Automotive include Sumitomo Bakelite, Electrolube, Epic Resins, Henkel, Shin-Etsu Chemical, LORD Corporation, Advanced Resins, Duresco GmbH and Roartis, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Epoxy Encapsulant Material for Automotive manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Epoxy Encapsulant Material for Automotive Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Epoxy Encapsulant Material for Automotive Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Thermally Conductive Potting Material
Bonding Potting Materials
Waterproof Potting Material
Global Epoxy Encapsulant Material for Automotive Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Epoxy Encapsulant Material for Automotive Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Ignition Coils
Capacitor
Rectifier
Other
Global Epoxy Encapsulant Material for Automotive Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Epoxy Encapsulant Material for Automotive Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Epoxy Encapsulant Material for Automotive revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Epoxy Encapsulant Material for Automotive revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Epoxy Encapsulant Material for Automotive sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Epoxy Encapsulant Material for Automotive sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Sumitomo Bakelite
Electrolube
Epic Resins
Henkel
Shin-Etsu Chemical
LORD Corporation
Advanced Resins
Duresco GmbH
Roartis
Elantas
Parker Hannifin
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Epoxy Encapsulant Material for Automotive Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Epoxy Encapsulant Material for Automotive Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Epoxy Encapsulant Material for Automotive Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Epoxy Encapsulant Material for Automotive Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Epoxy Encapsulant Material for Automotive Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Epoxy Encapsulant Material for Automotive Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Epoxy Encapsulant Material for Automotive Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Epoxy Encapsulant Material for Automotive Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Epoxy Encapsulant Material for Automotive Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Epoxy Encapsulant Material for Automotive Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Epoxy Encapsulant Material for Automotive Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Epoxy Encapsulant Material for Automotive Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Epoxy Encapsulant Material for Automotive Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2
