Circuit Board Bonding Sheets Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Insulating adhesive film for high frequency, high speed transmission flexible (FPC) and rigid electronic circuit substrates, divided by material include polyesters (PET), polyimides (PI), acrylics and modified epoxies. Adhesive Thicknesses: 12?m (0.5mil), 25?m (1mil), 50?m (2mil), 75?m (3mil), 100?m (4mil)
This report contains market size and forecasts of Circuit Board Bonding Sheets in global, including the following market information:
Global Circuit Board Bonding Sheets Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Circuit Board Bonding Sheets Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Circuit Board Bonding Sheets companies in 2021 (%)
The global Circuit Board Bonding Sheets market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Polyesters (PET) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Circuit Board Bonding Sheets include Namics, DuPont, Henkel, Panacol-Elosol GmbH, Hanwha Solutions, Toagosei, Dexerials, Arisawa Mfg and INNOX Advanced Materials, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Circuit Board Bonding Sheets manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Circuit Board Bonding Sheets Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Circuit Board Bonding Sheets Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Polyesters (PET)
Polyimides (PI)
Acrylics
Modified Epoxies
Global Circuit Board Bonding Sheets Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Circuit Board Bonding Sheets Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
FPC
PCB
Rigid-Flex PCBs
Global Circuit Board Bonding Sheets Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Circuit Board Bonding Sheets Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Circuit Board Bonding Sheets revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Circuit Board Bonding Sheets revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Circuit Board Bonding Sheets sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Circuit Board Bonding Sheets sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Namics
DuPont
Henkel
Panacol-Elosol GmbH
Hanwha Solutions
Toagosei
Dexerials
Arisawa Mfg
INNOX Advanced Materials
Panasonic
ITEQ Corporation
Hubei Omar Electronics Technology
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Circuit Board Bonding Sheets Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Circuit Board Bonding Sheets Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Circuit Board Bonding Sheets Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Circuit Board Bonding Sheets Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Circuit Board Bonding Sheets Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Circuit Board Bonding Sheets Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Circuit Board Bonding Sheets Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Circuit Board Bonding Sheets Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Circuit Board Bonding Sheets Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Circuit Board Bonding Sheets Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Circuit Board Bonding Sheets Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Circuit Board Bonding Sheets Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Circuit Board Bonding Sheets Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Circuit Board Bonding Sheets Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Circuit Board Bonding Sheets Companies
3.8.2 List of Glob
