FPC Coverlay Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

FPC Coverlay consists of a solid sheet of polyimide with a layer of flexible adhesive. Coverlay plays the exact same function as a solder mask on rigid boards but only for flexible printed circuit boards (PCBs). Conventional solder masks have only a limited bendability, so for flex circuits that require greater bendability, coverlay is bonded (glued) on to encapsulate and protect the external copper circuit layers of a flexible printed circuit (FPC). Different from rigid PCB solder mask, coverlay is typically supplied in a roll form, sometimes in sheet and cut to size. From there, the coverlay openings needed may be drilled, routed, punched, or laser cut depending on the complexity of the flex PCB design and feature sizes. Once the pattern is created, the film is then aligned to the copper circuit layer and pressed under heat and pressure, over time, to cure the adhesive to complete the coverlay bonding.

This report contains market size and forecasts of FPC Coverlay in global, including the following market information:

Global FPC Coverlay Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global FPC Coverlay Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five FPC Coverlay companies in 2021 (%)

The global FPC Coverlay market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Adhesive Thicknesses: 13?m (0.5mil) ; Polyimide Thickness: 25?m (1.0mil) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of FPC Coverlay include Namics, DuPont, Henkel, Panacol-Elosol GmbH, Hanwha Solutions, Toagosei, Dexerials, Arisawa Mfg and INNOX Advanced Materials, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the FPC Coverlay manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global FPC Coverlay Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global FPC Coverlay Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Adhesive Thicknesses: 13?m (0.5mil) ; Polyimide Thickness: 25?m (1.0mil)

Adhesive Thicknesses: 25?m (1.0mil) ; Polyimide Thickness: 25?m (1.0mil)

Adhesive Thicknesses: 25?m (1.0mil) ; Polyimide Thickness: 50?m (2.0mil)

Others

Global FPC Coverlay Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global FPC Coverlay Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Single Sided (SS) FPC

Double Sided (SS) FPC

Global FPC Coverlay Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global FPC Coverlay Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies FPC Coverlay revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies FPC Coverlay revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies FPC Coverlay sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies FPC Coverlay sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Namics

DuPont

Henkel

Panacol-Elosol GmbH

Hanwha Solutions

Toagosei

Dexerials

Arisawa Mfg

INNOX Advanced Materials

Panasonic

Taiflex

ITEQ Corporation

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 FPC Coverlay Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global FPC Coverlay Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global FPC Coverlay Overall Market Size

2.1 Global FPC Coverlay Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global FPC Coverlay Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global FPC Coverlay Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top FPC Coverlay Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global FPC Coverlay Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global FPC Coverlay Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global FPC Coverlay Sales by Companies

3.5 Global FPC Coverlay Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 FPC Coverlay Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers FPC Coverlay Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 FPC Coverlay Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 FPC Coverlay Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 FPC Coverlay Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global FPC Coverlay Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Adhesive Thicknesses: 13?m (0.5mil) ; Polyimide Thickness: 25?m

