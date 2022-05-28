NdBR for Tire Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Rare-earth butadiene rubber, also known as neodymium-based butadiene rubber (NdBR), is a kind of butadiene rubber polymerized by a catalytic system with rare earth metal neodymium as the main body. Using this rubber as a raw material to make tires can greatly improve the quality and performance of tires.
This report contains market size and forecasts of NdBR for Tire in global, including the following market information:
Global NdBR for Tire Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global NdBR for Tire Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five NdBR for Tire companies in 2021 (%)
The global NdBR for Tire market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cis Content (%): min. 95 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of NdBR for Tire include Arlanxeo, Sinopec Yanshan Petrochemical, Transfar Group, Nizhnekamskneftekhim, LANXESS, Kumho Petrochemical, Sibur, Synthos and JSR CORPORATION, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the NdBR for Tire manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global NdBR for Tire Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global NdBR for Tire Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cis Content (%): min. 95
Cis Content (%): min. 96
Cis Content (%): min. 97
Others
Global NdBR for Tire Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global NdBR for Tire Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Radial Tire
Bias Tire
Global NdBR for Tire Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global NdBR for Tire Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies NdBR for Tire revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies NdBR for Tire revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies NdBR for Tire sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies NdBR for Tire sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Arlanxeo
Sinopec Yanshan Petrochemical
Transfar Group
Nizhnekamskneftekhim
LANXESS
Kumho Petrochemical
Sibur
Synthos
JSR CORPORATION
Xinjiang Dushanzi Petrochemical (CNPC)
Chi Mei Corporation
Zibo Qixiang Tengda Chemical
TSRC
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 NdBR for Tire Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global NdBR for Tire Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global NdBR for Tire Overall Market Size
2.1 Global NdBR for Tire Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global NdBR for Tire Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global NdBR for Tire Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top NdBR for Tire Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global NdBR for Tire Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global NdBR for Tire Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global NdBR for Tire Sales by Companies
3.5 Global NdBR for Tire Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 NdBR for Tire Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers NdBR for Tire Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 NdBR for Tire Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 NdBR for Tire Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 NdBR for Tire Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global NdBR for Tire Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Cis Content (%): min. 95
4.1.3 Cis Con
