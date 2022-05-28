Uncategorized

NdBR Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Rare-earth butadiene rubber, also known as neodymium-based butadiene rubber (NdBR), is a kind of butadiene rubber polymerized by a catalytic system with rare earth metal neodymium as the main body.

This report contains market size and forecasts of NdBR in global, including the following market information:

Global NdBR Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global NdBR Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five NdBR companies in 2021 (%)

The global NdBR market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cis Content (%): min. 95 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of NdBR include Arlanxeo, Sinopec Yanshan Petrochemical, Transfar Group, Nizhnekamskneftekhim, LANXESS, Kumho Petrochemical, Sibur, Synthos and JSR CORPORATION, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the NdBR manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global NdBR Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global NdBR Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cis Content (%): min. 95

Cis Content (%): min. 96

Cis Content (%): min. 97

Others

Global NdBR Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global NdBR Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Radial Tire

Bias Tire

Footwear

Golf

Hoses and Belts

Others

Global NdBR Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global NdBR Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies NdBR revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies NdBR revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies NdBR sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies NdBR sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Arlanxeo

Sinopec Yanshan Petrochemical

Transfar Group

Nizhnekamskneftekhim

LANXESS

Kumho Petrochemical

Sibur

Synthos

JSR CORPORATION

Xinjiang Dushanzi Petrochemical (CNPC)

Chi Mei Corporation

Zibo Qixiang Tengda Chemical

TSRC

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 NdBR Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global NdBR Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global NdBR Overall Market Size
2.1 Global NdBR Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global NdBR Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global NdBR Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top NdBR Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global NdBR Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global NdBR Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global NdBR Sales by Companies
3.5 Global NdBR Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 NdBR Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers NdBR Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 NdBR Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 NdBR Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 NdBR Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global NdBR Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Cis Content (%): min. 95
4.1.3 Cis Content (%): min. 96
4.1.4 Cis Content (%): min. 97
4.1.5 Others
4.2 By Type – Global NdBR Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Type

 

