Foamed Aluminum Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Foamed aluminum, also known as foamed aluminum, is made by adding titanium hydride as a tackifier and foaming agent to molten aluminum and stirring. It is a new type of functional material integrating structure and performance. It is an ultra-light pure metal material with a specific gravity of only 0.2-0.4 by foaming metal aluminum with a specific gravity of 2.7. One part
This report contains market size and forecasts of Foamed Aluminum in global, including the following market information:
Global Foamed Aluminum Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Foamed Aluminum Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Foamed Aluminum companies in 2021 (%)
The global Foamed Aluminum market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Open Cell Foamed Aluminum Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Foamed Aluminum include Cymat Technologies, ERG, Shinko Wire, Porvair, Alulight, Beijing Zhongshi Wall Foam Metal, Shanghai Zhonghui Foam Aluminum, Hangzhou Lobang Alloy and Shanghai Zhongwei New Material, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Foamed Aluminum manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Foamed Aluminum Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Foamed Aluminum Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Open Cell Foamed Aluminum
Closed Cell Foamed Aluminum
Global Foamed Aluminum Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Foamed Aluminum Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Steel
Petrochemical
Steamship
Architecture
Military
Railway
Other
Global Foamed Aluminum Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Foamed Aluminum Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Foamed Aluminum revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Foamed Aluminum revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Foamed Aluminum sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Foamed Aluminum sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Cymat Technologies
ERG
Shinko Wire
Porvair
Alulight
Beijing Zhongshi Wall Foam Metal
Shanghai Zhonghui Foam Aluminum
Hangzhou Lobang Alloy
Shanghai Zhongwei New Material
Shaanxi Jintai Foamed Aluminum
Ningbo Safe New Material Technology
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Foamed Aluminum Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Foamed Aluminum Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Foamed Aluminum Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Foamed Aluminum Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Foamed Aluminum Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Foamed Aluminum Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Foamed Aluminum Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Foamed Aluminum Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Foamed Aluminum Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Foamed Aluminum Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Foamed Aluminum Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Foamed Aluminum Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Foamed Aluminum Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Foamed Aluminum Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Foamed Aluminum Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Foamed Aluminum Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Foamed Aluminum Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Open Cell Foa
