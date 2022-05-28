Power Battery Precursor and Cathode Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Power Battery Precursor and Cathode in global, including the following market information:

Global Power Battery Precursor and Cathode Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Power Battery Precursor and Cathode Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Power Battery Precursor and Cathode companies in 2021 (%)

The global Power Battery Precursor and Cathode market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

NCA Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Power Battery Precursor and Cathode include LG, Posco Chemical, BASF, Toda Kogyo, Tanaka Chemical, GEM, Shanshan Energy, Ningbo Ronbay New Energy and Hunan Changyuan Lico, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Power Battery Precursor and Cathode manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Power Battery Precursor and Cathode Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Power Battery Precursor and Cathode Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

NCA

NMC

Natural Graphite

Synthetic Graphite

Others

Global Power Battery Precursor and Cathode Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Power Battery Precursor and Cathode Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Ternary Lithium Ion Battery

NiMH Batteries

Lithium Cobalt Acid Battery

Manganese Lithium Ion Battery

Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery

Global Power Battery Precursor and Cathode Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Power Battery Precursor and Cathode Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Power Battery Precursor and Cathode revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Power Battery Precursor and Cathode revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Power Battery Precursor and Cathode sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Power Battery Precursor and Cathode sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

LG

Posco Chemical

BASF

Toda Kogyo

Tanaka Chemical

GEM

Shanshan Energy

Ningbo Ronbay New Energy

Hunan Changyuan Lico

Umicore

CNGR Corporation

GanfengLithium

Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt

Putailai New Energy Technology

BTR New Energy

Hitachi Chem

Shanshan Tech

JFE

Mitsubishi Chem

Nippon Carbon

Zichen Tech

L&F

Ecopro

Cosmo Advanced Materials

Nichia

B&M

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Power Battery Precursor and Cathode Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Power Battery Precursor and Cathode Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Power Battery Precursor and Cathode Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Power Battery Precursor and Cathode Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Power Battery Precursor and Cathode Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Power Battery Precursor and Cathode Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Power Battery Precursor and Cathode Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Power Battery Precursor and Cathode Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Power Battery Precursor and Cathode Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Power Battery Precursor and Cathode Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Power Battery Precursor and Cathode Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Power Battery Precursor and Cathode Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Power Battery Precursor and Cathode Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Power Battery Precursor and Cathode Players in Global Market



