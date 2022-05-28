?-Valerolactone Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of ?-Valerolactone in global, including the following market information:
Global ?-Valerolactone Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global ?-Valerolactone Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five ?-Valerolactone companies in 2021 (%)
The global ?-Valerolactone market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Assay: 98% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of ?-Valerolactone include BASF, Ube Industries, MYJ Chemical, Ningbo INNO Pharmchem, Skylead Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals, Penta Manufacturing and Zhejiang Boadge Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the ?-Valerolactone manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global ?-Valerolactone Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global ?-Valerolactone Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Assay: 98%
Assay: 99%
Global ?-Valerolactone Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global ?-Valerolactone Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Coatings, Adhesives, Resin Additives
Pharmaceutical and Agrochemical Intermediates
Global ?-Valerolactone Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global ?-Valerolactone Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies ?-Valerolactone revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies ?-Valerolactone revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies ?-Valerolactone sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies ?-Valerolactone sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BASF
Ube Industries
MYJ Chemical
Ningbo INNO Pharmchem
Skylead Pharmaceuticals & Chemicals
Penta Manufacturing
Zhejiang Boadge Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 ?-Valerolactone Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global ?-Valerolactone Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global ?-Valerolactone Overall Market Size
2.1 Global ?-Valerolactone Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global ?-Valerolactone Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global ?-Valerolactone Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top ?-Valerolactone Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global ?-Valerolactone Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global ?-Valerolactone Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global ?-Valerolactone Sales by Companies
3.5 Global ?-Valerolactone Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 ?-Valerolactone Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers ?-Valerolactone Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 ?-Valerolactone Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 ?-Valerolactone Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 ?-Valerolactone Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global ?-Valerolactone Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Assay: 98%
