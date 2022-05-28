Metal Oxide Based Ceramic Fiber Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Continuous ceramic fiber/filament is usually used for high temperature applications due to its high heat resistance and corrosion resistance, which is a continuous ceramic fiber composed of silicon, metal (titanium, zirconium or aluminum), carbon and oxygen, and its core component is metal Oxide.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Metal Oxide Based Ceramic Fiber in global, including the following market information:
Global Metal Oxide Based Ceramic Fiber Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Metal Oxide Based Ceramic Fiber Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Metal Oxide Based Ceramic Fiber companies in 2021 (%)
The global Metal Oxide Based Ceramic Fiber market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Silicon Carbide (SiC) Fiber Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Metal Oxide Based Ceramic Fiber include Ube Industries, Final Advanced Materials, Fraunhofer-HTL, 3M, NGS Advanced Fibers, Nippon Carbon, COI Ceramics, Specialty Materials and Fiven, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Metal Oxide Based Ceramic Fiber manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Metal Oxide Based Ceramic Fiber Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Metal Oxide Based Ceramic Fiber Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Silicon Carbide (SiC) Fiber
Silicon Nitride (Si3N4) Fiber
Boron Nitride (BN) Fiber
Alumina (Al2O3) Fiber
Zirconia (ZrO2) Fiber
Global Metal Oxide Based Ceramic Fiber Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Metal Oxide Based Ceramic Fiber Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Aerospace
Automobile
Electric
Petrochemical
Others
Global Metal Oxide Based Ceramic Fiber Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Metal Oxide Based Ceramic Fiber Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Metal Oxide Based Ceramic Fiber revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Metal Oxide Based Ceramic Fiber revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Metal Oxide Based Ceramic Fiber sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Metal Oxide Based Ceramic Fiber sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Ube Industries
Final Advanced Materials
Fraunhofer-HTL
3M
NGS Advanced Fibers
Nippon Carbon
COI Ceramics
Specialty Materials
Fiven
Advanced Ceramic Fibers
SGL Group
Mitsui Mining
DuPont
Hiltex
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Metal Oxide Based Ceramic Fiber Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Metal Oxide Based Ceramic Fiber Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Metal Oxide Based Ceramic Fiber Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Metal Oxide Based Ceramic Fiber Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Metal Oxide Based Ceramic Fiber Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Metal Oxide Based Ceramic Fiber Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Metal Oxide Based Ceramic Fiber Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Metal Oxide Based Ceramic Fiber Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Metal Oxide Based Ceramic Fiber Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Metal Oxide Based Ceramic Fiber Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Metal Oxide Based Ceramic Fiber Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Metal Oxide Based Ceramic Fiber Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Metal Oxide Based Ceramic Fiber Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Metal Oxide Based Ceramic Fiber Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Metal Oxide Based Cerami
