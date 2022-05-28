Pyrolytic Boron Nitride (PBN) Components Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Pyrolytic Boron Nitride (PBN) Components in global, including the following market information:
Global Pyrolytic Boron Nitride (PBN) Components Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Pyrolytic Boron Nitride (PBN) Components Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Pyrolytic Boron Nitride (PBN) Components companies in 2021 (%)
The global Pyrolytic Boron Nitride (PBN) Components market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
PBN Crucibles Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Pyrolytic Boron Nitride (PBN) Components include Shin-Etsu Chemical, Morgan Advanced Materials, Thermic Edge, SciTECH Solutions, Veeco Instruments, Luxel Corporation, Mbe-komponenten, Stanford Advanced Materials and Momentive Technologies, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Pyrolytic Boron Nitride (PBN) Components manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Pyrolytic Boron Nitride (PBN) Components Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Pyrolytic Boron Nitride (PBN) Components Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
PBN Crucibles
PBN Jigs
PBN Boat
PBN Ring
PBN Sheet
PBN Tube
Global Pyrolytic Boron Nitride (PBN) Components Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Pyrolytic Boron Nitride (PBN) Components Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Semiconductor
OLED
Photovoltaic
Microwave
Electric
Furnace
Global Pyrolytic Boron Nitride (PBN) Components Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Pyrolytic Boron Nitride (PBN) Components Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Pyrolytic Boron Nitride (PBN) Components revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Pyrolytic Boron Nitride (PBN) Components revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Pyrolytic Boron Nitride (PBN) Components sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Pyrolytic Boron Nitride (PBN) Components sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Shin-Etsu Chemical
Morgan Advanced Materials
Thermic Edge
SciTECH Solutions
Veeco Instruments
Luxel Corporation
Mbe-komponenten
Stanford Advanced Materials
Momentive Technologies
Scientaomicron
Vitalchem
Shan Dong Guojing New Material
Beijing Boyu Semiconductor Vessel Craftwork Technology(AXT)
ALB Materials
Edgetech Industries
American Elements
